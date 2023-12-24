Rajkumar Hirani reveals he decided to work with Shah Rukh Khan after watching Cirkus: 'Had to wait for 20 years'

Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan have finally collaborated on Dunki after 20 years. The comedy drama also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar.

Rajkumar Hirani had wanted to work with Shah Rukh Khan in his first film Munna Bhai MBBS, and also wanted to cast him for 3 Idiots, but their collaboration fell through. The filmmaker and the actor have now finally collaborated after 20 years on Dunki, which hit the theatres this week and has received positive to mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

Now, the filmmaker has shared that he had actually decided to work with Shah Rukh after watching his performance in Cirkus itself when he was studying in the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and why it took him 20 years to collaborate with the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor.

Hirani said, "I remember studying in a film school and the real struggle for any filmmaker was how we would make our first film. Will we get a producer? Will any actor come on board? So we had a common room where all the students would watch television together. I recall watching this series called Circus and I vividly remember the scene including the camera angle where one actor was performing and delivering a monologue."

"I didn’t know who he was but I loved his performance. I told myself once I passed out from school, I would approach him and make a film. “It took me two years to graduate from the film institute and by that time, Shah Rukh Khan had become a huge star. So, I had to wait for 20 years to collaborate with him on a film", he concluded.

Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar in the leading roles with Vick Kaushal in special appearance, Dunki has grossed over Rs 150 crore worldwide and Rs 75 crore in India within three days of its release. The film has clashed at the box office with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's pan-India actioner Salaar, which minted Rs 175 crore worldwide on its opening day itself.



