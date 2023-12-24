Headlines

Merry Christmas 2023: Know history, significance and 5 traditions of the day

MI coach calls this player an 'X-factor' for IPL 2024, its not Rohit, Hardik, Bumrah, Suryakumar

Meet man, who started jewellery store, built a Rs 17,000 crore and then sold it

Sports Ministry suspends WFI Chief Sanjay Singh, here's what happened

Siddhant Chaturvedi says his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday was 'ice-breaker' for them: 'It never actually...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Merry Christmas 2023: Know history, significance and 5 traditions of the day

Meet man, who started jewellery store, built a Rs 17,000 crore and then sold it

MI coach calls this player an 'X-factor' for IPL 2024, its not Rohit, Hardik, Bumrah, Suryakumar

Star players who never captained Team India

Cricketers who retired in 2023

Top 10 masked WWE wrestlers of all time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Siddhant Chaturvedi says his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday was 'ice-breaker' for them: 'It never actually...'

Rajkumar Hirani reveals he decided to work with Shah Rukh Khan after watching Cirkus: 'Had to wait for 20 years'

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Rajkumar Hirani reveals he decided to work with Shah Rukh Khan after watching Cirkus: 'Had to wait for 20 years'

Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan have finally collaborated on Dunki after 20 years. The comedy drama also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 10:25 AM IST

article-main
Rajkumar Hirani-Shah Rukh Khan/File photos
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rajkumar Hirani had wanted to work with Shah Rukh Khan in his first film Munna Bhai MBBS, and also wanted to cast him for 3 Idiots, but their collaboration fell through. The filmmaker and the actor have now finally collaborated after 20 years on Dunki, which hit the theatres this week and has received positive to mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

Now, the filmmaker has shared that he had actually decided to work with Shah Rukh after watching his performance in Cirkus itself when he was studying in the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and why it took him 20 years to collaborate with the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor.

Hirani said, "I remember studying in a film school and the real struggle for any filmmaker was how we would make our first film. Will we get a producer? Will any actor come on board? So we had a common room where all the students would watch television together. I recall watching this series called Circus and I vividly remember the scene including the camera angle where one actor was performing and delivering a monologue."

"I didn’t know who he was but I loved his performance. I told myself once I passed out from school, I would approach him and make a film. “It took me two years to graduate from the film institute and by that time, Shah Rukh Khan had become a huge star. So, I had to wait for 20 years to collaborate with him on a film", he concluded.

Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar in the leading roles with Vick Kaushal in special appearance, Dunki has grossed over Rs 150 crore worldwide and Rs 75 crore in India within three days of its release. The film has clashed at the box office with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's pan-India actioner Salaar, which minted Rs 175 crore worldwide on its opening day itself.

READ | Salaar director Prashanth Neel cites Shah Rukh Khan's example to defend Prabhas' recent flops Adipurush, Radhe Shyam

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

NASA drops stunning image of 'irregular galaxy' 7 million light-years away from Earth

K-pop singer Aoora's family upset with Bigg Boss 17 makers, accuses them of mocking him: 'He has been trying to...'

Two Indian millionaires feature in advisory council of charity founded by King Charles, check details

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav recreates 'Meri ek taang nakli hai' dialogue after ankle injury, video goes viral

This new AI calculator predicts human death with 78% accuracy, details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE