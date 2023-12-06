Shah Rukh Khan shuts troll calling Dunki s**t, saying Jawan, Pathaan only worked due to PR: 'You need to be...'

Shah Rukh Khan gave it back to a Twitter troll on Wednesday who had attacked the box office success of his films Jawan and Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan is set to be seen on the big screen for the third time this year. The actor is awaiting the release of Dunki, his first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. Ahead of the film’s release later this month, the actor held an AMA (ask me anything) session on Twitter on Wednesday, where he interacted with fans and even shutting down a troll.

Before Dunki, Shah Rukh has been seen in Pathaan and Jawan this year. Both films broke box office records and grossed in excess of Rs 1000 crore each worldwide. Jawan remains the highest-grossing Hindi film in India. However, many have claimed that the box office numbers of the films were inflated and tried to attribute the film’s success to the actor’s PR. This is despite most credible sources and box office trackers verifying these collection figures.

Normally I don’t answer amazingly intelligent people like you. But in your case I am making an exception because I feel you need to be treated for constipation. Will tell my PR team to send you some golden medicines…hope u recover soon. https://t.co/FmKfCZxmyp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

On Wednesday, troll account tried to poke fun at the actor and tweeted to him: “Due to your highly effective and efficient PR team last two tatti movies of your became a blockbuster.. do you still hv faith in ur PR and marketing team that #Dhunki will also bcm a hit and will be a another golden tatti from #Bollywood #AskSrk.”

Without missing a beat, the actor shared the tweet and responded, “Normally I don’t answer amazingly intelligent people like you. But in your case I am making an exception because I feel you need to be treated for constipation. Will tell my PR team to send you some golden medicines…hope u recover soon.” The actor’s response was met with much appreciation from his fans. One commented, “What an epic reply.” Another tweeted, “Omg King gave it back.”

Dunki marks Hirani and Shah Rukh’s first collaboration. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. It will release in theatres on December 21.