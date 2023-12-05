Dunki trailer: Shah Rukh Khan braves bullets, bombs to help friends reach London, fans say 'this will break all records'

Dunki trailer: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani come together for a heartwarming yet action-filled tale around immigration.

The official trailer of Shah Rukh Kan’s Dunki was released by the makers on Wednesday morning. Dubbed Dunki drop 4 by the producers, the trailer gives a full, detailed view of the world of the Rajkumar Hirani film based on illegal immigration. The film’s trailer has been praised by fans of both Hirani and Shah Rukh, who are collaborating for the first time ever.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Join Hardy and his four ‘ullu da patthas’ as they embark on their remarkable journey of love, friendship and nostalgia.”

The trailer begins with a shot of a young Shah Rukh reaching a Punjab town called Laltu in a train. We are informed via a voice over that the story began in 1995. It then introduces Hardy (Shah Rukh) and his four ‘ullu de patthe’, who wanted to immigrate to London. But as they face obstacles and roadblocks, Hardy decides that they will cross the border in whichever way possible, facing harsh terrain, bullets, and even death. The trailer's parting shot shows an older Shah Rukh, who promises to end this story, 25 years later.

Fans reacted with joy and praise for the trailer. "This will break all box office records," wrote one. Another said, "Enough action. We need some drama and story-based films now." Many others said that Vicky Kaushal - who appears to be in a cameo in the film - was the best part of the trailer.

Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The film is set to release in theatres on December 21 ahead of the Christmas weekend. It will be clashing with Prabhas’ pan-India film Salaar at the box office.