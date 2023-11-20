Headlines

'You make us one proud nation': Shah Rukh Khan pens emotional message for Team India after World Cup loss

Shah Rukh Khan was seen cheering for Team India at the Narendra Modi stadium. Australia defeated India by six wickets in the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup Final.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 06:54 AM IST

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan applauded the Indian cricket team for the way they played in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Team India faced defeat against Australia in the final of the prestigious tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Shah Rukh said that the way Men in Blue has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. He took to X (previously known as Twitter) and wrote, "The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately it happened today….but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket…u bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud Nation."

During the match, King Khan was seen cheering and clapping for Team India at the Narendra Modi stadium. He was seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue denim pants. He completed the look with a pair of black sunglasses. His wife Gauri Khan and kids, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan also accompanied him in the stands.

Meanwhile, after delivering two huge blockbusters Pathaan and Dunki, SRK is awaiting the release of Dunki, his third release this year. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial, that deals with the concept of illegal immigration as a social comedy, also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal.

Pathaan and Dunki grossed more than Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. Now, we would have to wait and watch if the superstar creates another record and gives out the third biggest hit of his career in a single year. Dunki releases in cinemas on December 22 and will clash with Prabhas-starrer Prashanth Neel's actioner Salaar.

READ | Not Jawan, but this was the first film in which Shah Rukh Khan appeared in bald look

 

