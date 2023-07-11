Not Jawan, but this was the first film in which Shah Rukh Khan appeared in bald look

Shah Rukh Khan's bald look in Jawan has been one of the most striking highlights of the prevue. The superstar appeared in a bald look in the 1995 romantic drama. Read on to know the details.

The prevue for Jawan, released on Monday, July 10, is an action-packed spectacle with Shah Rukh Khan in a grey-shaded character after multiple years. One of the most striking highlights from the prevue is the superstar in a bald look, which has surprised his fans and audiences and has become one of the most talking points.

In the final scene of the prevue, Shah Rukh is also seen dancing crazily to the retro track Bekarar Karke Hume in a metro filled with dreaded passengers. The song, crooned and composed by Hemant Kumar with lyrics from Shakeel Baduyani, is from the 1962 psychological thriller film Bees Saal Baad, starring Biswajeet and Waheeda Rehman in the lead roles.

But Jawan is not the first film in which Shah Rukh Khan has appeared in a bald look. The first film, which had SRK appearing in a bald look, was the 1995 romantic drama Guddu in which the superstar played the titular role and his character suffers from a brain tumour. Directed by Prem Lalwani, the film also starred Manisha Koirala, Mukesh Khanna, Deepti Naval, Ashok Saraf, Navin Nischol, and Maya Alagh among others in the supporting cast.

Shah Rukh Khan's bald look from Guddu





Coming back to Jawan, the upcoming actioner marks the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara, one of the most successful actresses in the South film industries, and filmmaker Atlee, who has previously helmed three blockbusters with Thalapathy Vijay namely Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, in Tamil cinema. The film is also the second Bollywood film of the National Award-winner Vijay Sethupathi and also features Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

Also starring Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya among others, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.



