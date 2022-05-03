Shah Rukh Khan greets fans from Mannat's balcony on Eid after two years

Credit: Shah Rukh Khan-Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most celebrated actors in the country, he has a huge fan following. Every day, his fans wait outside his luxurious bungalow Mannat in order to get a glimpse of King Khan.

On the occasion of Eid, a number of people gathered outside Mannat so that they can wish him. They were waiting the whole day to see the superstar. Finally, SRK appeared on Mannat’s bungalow and wished his fans. The actor even shared a selfie with his fans on Instagram with the caption, “How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!!”

Take a look:

SRK’s videos and photos are going viral on social media. His fans were so happy to see this. One of the fans said, “After sooo long we get to see this.” The second one mentioned, “My Man, The king with his Mannat ARMY is back.” The third person wrote, “Awwwww my daddy SRK!Allah bless you.”

SRK will next be seen in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Taapsee Pannu is the leading lady opposite Shah Rukh Khan social drama titled Dunki. The film is slated to release on December 22, 2023, just three days before Christmas next year. In an interview, the Badla actress shared her excitement about working on the film and starring opposite the Pathaan actor.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress has said that it is probably the biggest project that she has received and she even accepts that she doesn't know if it can get bigger than this for her. She even added that she couldn't believe that she is a part of Dunki until she reported on the set and after its first day of the shoot.