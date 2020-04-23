Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's Meer Foundation transforms into quarantine centre, here's all that it consists of yet

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation recently turned into quarantine centre. She recently shared a video about all the facilities that the four-storey-building provides after turning into a quarantine centre.

The video, originally shared by Meer Foundation, states that apart from the essential facilities, 22 beds have been installed in the centre so far. They constantly thanked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for helping with the transformation which would help certain patients in the coming weeks.

Sharing the video, Meer Foundation wrote, "Making space for each other. #MeerFoundation has effectively transformed the 4-storey private office building, offered by @gaurikhan and @iamsrk, into quarantine quarters under @mybmc's guidance. In this fight, we stand together stronger than ever before."

Making space for each other. #MeerFoundation has effectively transformed the 4-storey private office building, offered by @gaurikhan and @iamsrk, into quarantine quarters under @mybmc's guidance. In this fight, we stand together stronger than ever before. pic.twitter.com/HBjMBp1iDG — Meer Foundation (@MeerFoundation) April 22, 2020

Besides the same, Shah Rukh Khan has also donated in PM Cares Fund and Maharashtra CM Fund and contributed to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Healthcare Providers, Ek Saath - The Earth foundation, Roti foundation and Working People's Charter. Meer Foundation, used for quarantine centre, also donated to Support for Acid Attack survivors.