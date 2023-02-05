Shah Rukh Khan reminds Renuka Shahane she was his 'first heroine' as she watches Pathaan with husband Ashutosh Rana

Credit: Renuka/Twitter

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, who has millions of fans worldwide, is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has already managed to earn Rs 400 crore in India. On Sunday, Ashutosh Rana went to watch the film with his wife Renuka Shahane who is also an actress. Renuka took to Twitter and shared the photos and updated the fans about the same. Sharing two adorable photos, Renuka wrote, “Finally going to watch #Pathaan Mausam bilkul sahi hai kursi ki peti baandh li hai with Col Luthra ji.”

Her tweet went viral and caught SRK’s attention. SRK wrote, “Col Luthraji ko bataya aapne ki aap meri pehli heroine hain!! Or should we keep it a Top Secret otherwise he may fire me from the agency!!!”

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan worked with Renuka in the year 1989 for a TV series Circus. Renuka also reacted to Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet and wrote, “Hahaha unsey koi baat chhupti kahaan hai? Aaphi ne unhe antaryaami kahaa hai aur chaahey jo ho jaaye, woh aapko fire nahi kar saktey kyunki jo kaam aap kartey hain woah koi aur nahi kar saktaa.”

Netizensenjoyed their cute conversation one of them wrote, “Circus se Pathaan tak ka safar.” The second one said, “hehe knew it, Mrs. Luthra Ji is smart and lovely, she is in our team bahut pehle se not like Col Sahab who underestimates my Pathaan, unki Mrs. hone se pehle ap Pathaan ki pehli heroine ho na Luthra Ji bhi Apne best officer ko kahin Jane nahi denge.”

The third one said, “Colonel Luthra isi wajah se aap Pathaan ko napasand to nhi krte the??” Another said, “We miss u Ma'am on big screen You are too good Actress..”

