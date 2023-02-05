Pathaan box office: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is first Bollywood film to cross Rs 400 crore in India, sets sights on KGF 2

Pathaan

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer actioner Pathaan breached the 400-crore mark in India, and become the first Bollywood film to cross the benchmark. Released on January 25, Siddharth Anand-directed has now earned Rs 401.40 crores at the Indian box office. This figure even includes the total collection earned from Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions of Pathaan.

Taran Adarsh posted Pathaan's collection and also confirmed that SRK's film has beat Aamir Khan's Dangal lifetime collection (India). The 2018 sports drama collected Rs 387 crores from India. Taran also added that Pathaan is now expected to beat India's collection of Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2. As per the figure shared by Bollywood Hungama, the sequel to KGF collected Rs 434 crores. If only the Hindi version of Pathaan is to be considered, the film has Rs 387 crores.

Adarsh shared the collection with the caption, "#Pathaan shows FANTASTIC GROWTH on [second] Sat… Will be FIRST *outright #Hindi film* to cross ₹ 400 cr mark [Nett BOC]… #Dangal crossed, next target #KGF2 #Hindi… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 22.50 cr. Total: ₹ 387 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu [Week 2]: Fri 50 lacs, Sat 75 lacs. Total: ₹ 14.40 cr. NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: ₹ 401.40 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC.

Here's the tweet

Till now, the highest-grossing film in India is SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2. As per the figures reported by Bollywood Hungama, the 2017 mega-blockbuster collected Rs 510 crores in India. The worldwide collection of Baahubali 2 is more than Rs 1,600 crores.

Pathaan is the fourth instalment of YRF Spy Universe, starting from Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and War (2019). The next instalment of the universe will be Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3, scheduled for Diwali 2023 release.