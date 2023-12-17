Shah Rukh Khan calls Dunki very touching, reveals how it is different from other Rajkumar Hirani films: 'It has some...'

Shah Rukh Khan calls Dunki very touching, reveals how is it different from other Rajkumar Hirani films.

After making a blockbuster comeback with Pathaan on the big screen and then breaking box office records with Jawan, now, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming movie Dunki. As the film nears the release date, Shah Rukh Khan flew to Dubai for a special event where he spilled the beans on how the film i different from other Rajkumar Hirani movies.

Shah Rukh Khan took over the stage at Global Village Dubai. He interacted with the audience while promoting his upcoming movie Dunki. He talked about the film and said, "I don’t know. Raju Hirani saab ne bhi kabhi aesi film nahi banai (Rajkumar Hirani hasn’t made a film like this.) When we finished the film and saw it for the first time, humko aesa laga Raju Hirani saab ne love story bana di hai which spans ages. (When we saw the film, we thought Hirani has made a love story which spans ages)."

He further added how the film is different from other Rajkumar Hirani movies and said, "And it’s a very touching film. I think ye pyaar ki kahani hai, isme action hai jo Raju Hirani ne kabhi dala nhi hai. Both saare sequences aese hai jo I think maine nhi kiye hue (I think it’s a story of love, it has an action that Rajkumar Hirani hasn’t ever done. There are many sequences that I think I haven’t done). All that is there but Raju never shows his films in the trailers and teasers. He likes people to come to the theatre and enjoy it. So, you will find lots of love and comedy."

Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Dubai in style to promote his film. He was seen wearing an all-black outfit which he paired with a brown leather jacket and black shades. He was welcomed with loud cheers and hootings and King Khan also grooved to the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his blockbuster left fans excited and all pumped up.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki marks his and Shah Rukh Khan's first-ever collaboration. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani and is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 21. The film will clash with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar which is releasing in theatres on December 22.