‘Seen so many ups and downs’: Sidharth Malhotra opens up about his struggles after 'SOTY' success

The ‘Shershaah’ actor Sidharth Malhotra, who will be seen in Karan Johar’s film ‘Yoddha’, has opened up about his career in his recent interview. He revealed that he had faced criticism, therefore, his success is an answer.

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra confessed that things were not easy for him even after starting his career with Karan Johar’s ‘Student Of The Year’. According to Hindustan Times, he stated, “That is possibly how I function as a person. That is also how my journey has been, whether industry or otherwise. I can to Mumbai 14-16 years ago, when I was 21-22, and I have seen so many ups and downs, whether it was giving auditions as an actor, or modeling, trying to make money to pay rent, and then assisting, then getting a break by getting selected from my audition…”

He further said, “Eventually, you know if you have done something which is of value, substance, and the audience needs to feel that. I feel it is a great sense of validation Shershaah has given me, which I instinctively felt I want to be a part of. Producers’ hands changed, then directors changed, writers for the film changed! But I said this is what I want to be a part of. All these changes can throw you off.”.

The actor said, “I would want to dive more into stories and scripts which can inspire people. That sense of realism gives the audience the feeling that ‘this actually happened’ My intention would be to now find that sense of conviction and realism, and also do commercial films.”

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in ‘Mission Majnu’, ‘Thank God’ and ‘Yoddha’.