Satyaprem Ki Katha trailer: Kartik Aaryan is a virgin 'saving himself' for Kiara Advani, fans love their chemistry

Satyaprem Ki Katha stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s romantic musical Satyaprem Ki Katha was released by the makers on Monday morning. The colourful and vibrant film debuts this new jodi in Bollywood and the trailer was appreciated by fans for being fun and heart-warming at the same time.

The trailer opens with Kartik’s Satyaprem teasing Kiara’s Katha about her boyfriend and how they don’t have hashtag-friendly names. We then get a glimpse of Satyaprem, the song in a Gujarati household, slaving away at home. His parents (played by Gajraj Rao and Surpiya Pathak) seem a little indifferent to him. We are then treated to a colourful montage of song-and-dance sequences where our hero is ‘properly’ introduced.

Satyaprem is in a rush to get married but his family taunts him to find a girl for that. Enter Katha, and he falls for her. Satyaprem confesses to being a virgin and says he can’t believe he will have a chance to marry her. Shots of wedding follow but Katha seems more distressed than happy. She hints at a truth that she is hiding, something that shakes the foundations of their romance.

Reacting to the trailer, fans praised the lead pair’s chemistry. “Adbhut... Their chemistry is creating a magic... well done,” commented one. Others said this film was a throwback to old-school Bollywood entertainers. One comment read, “This is called perfect old Bollywood Style film, no vulgar scenes, no abuse, no cringe dialoges just pure family entertainer and this is we all want.”

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, and Siddharth Randeria in pivotal roles. Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. The film will be released in theatres on June 29.