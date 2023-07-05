Search icon
Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection day 6: Kartik Aaryan's film remains steady, inches closer to Rs 50 crore mark

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 02:06 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are currently enjoying the success of their recent release Satyaprem Ki Katha. The movie received a positive response from the audience and has been going strong at the box office. Though the film saw a drop on Monday, it managed to remain stable on the first Tuesday. 

As per official figures from the production, Satyaprem Ki Katha earned Rs 4.05 crore at the box office on the first Tuesday. The film is inching closer to the Rs 50 crore mark and is expected to cross it today. The film was released on Thursday and collected the highest amount of Rs Rs 12.15 crore on Sunday. On the first Monday, Kartik Aaryan’s film made Rs 4.21 crore, and the total collection in 5 days stood at Rs 42.21 crore. After adding Tuesday’s collection, the film’s collection in 6 days now stands at Rs 46.76 crore.

While Kiara Advani's winning streak continues at the box office, Kartik Aaryan has finally revived his career after his last movie Shehzada failed to perform well at the box office. After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik and Kiara are once again spreading the magic of their chemistry on screen and leading their film toward success. 

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani along with Gajaraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The movie shows a beautiful love story and also delivers a strong message to society. The performance of both actors is being praised widely by the audience and word of mouth has played an important role in the movie’s success. 

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3 and the actor also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the pipeline wherein he will be seen reprising the role of Rooh Baba. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will be next seen in the movie Game Changer which stars Ram Charan and is helmed by S Shankar.

