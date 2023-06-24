Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani receive colourful welcome in Jaipur, promote Satyaprem Ki Katha with fans

A photo of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

Satyaprem Ki Katha stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are leaving no stone unturned in spreading the word. The songs and trailer have already created an impact, but the actors have taken the mantle of promoting the film across different parts of the country. Today, the lead stars of Kartik and Kiara reached Jaipur to promote their film, and they received a warm welcome from the people.

Kartik and Kiara held an event and interacted with the fans. As the promotional tour of Satyaprem Ki Katha commenced from the Pink City, Jaipur, the cast Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani graced the grand event with their presence. The lead cast visited the historic landmark, Jal Mahal. As Jal Mahal stands as the epitome of love, it was indeed a moment worth capturing with the most admirable couple, Kartik Kiara. Undoubtedly, Jal Mahal was the best destination for a film like Satyaprem Ki Katha to showcase the story of pure love that the film is all set to bring on the big screen with its release.

Kartik even dropped a photo from their visit. On his Instagram, Kartik shared a photo in which he is posing with his Katha aka Kiara Advani. Kartik shared the photo with the caption, "Pakka? Sau Takka! SatyaPrem की Katha. 5 days to go."

Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theatres on June 29 2023.