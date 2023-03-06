Kartik Aaryan causes crowd to go wild at Holi event in USA, fans call him 'future Shah Rukh Khan'

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan enjoys a great fan base which he earned by entertaining the audience with his versatile roles in the Bollywood industry. The actor recently attended a Holi event in Dallas, USA. The Shehzada actor not only greeted his fans there but also celebrated the festival with them. Fanatics gathered in large numbers to meet the actor and according to USA and fans, this has been the largest gathering for any actor in the USA.

On Sunday, Kartik Aaryan shared a video on his social media platform from the event in Dallas and wrote, “Pardes mein apne Desh vaali feeling. My first time in the USA was just surreal, unbelievable. THANK YOU DALLAS for so much love. This Holi will always remain close to my heart.” The actor was seen wearing a white shirt and blue denim in the video.

In the video shared by the actor, he could be seen standing on the top of a car and waving to his fans as the crowd cheered for him. He was also seen grooving to his movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 theme song and making a video with the large gathering. There were colours flying everywhere in the video, and the fans couldn’t get enough of their favourite star.

As Kartik posted the video, his fans stormed the comment section to appreciate the actor and wrote, “Some 8000 fans!!! The craze is truly surreal. SUPERSTAR KARTIK AARYAN ERA WE ALL ARE LIVING IN!” another wrote, “Proud of you Mann, guys keep showering love to him, lots of love and respect from my side” netizens also called him the new rising star and said, “The new rising Superstar in the Industry!! Just keep it up… Happy to see you shining bhai..-My Best wishes are always with you.” Another comment read, “Not just a superstar in India. But a superstar all over the world! This is amazing K” looking at the craze, one of the fans even said, “is this future SRK?”

Although Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada was unable to do wonders at the box office, the actor’s fan following and craze can just be seen increasing. The actor is currently shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. He has also surprised his fans with the much-awaited announcement of the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is slated for Diwali 2024.

