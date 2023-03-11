Satish Kaushik had quit alcohol and non veg for good health, wanted to see daughter settled in life

Credit: Satish Kaushik/Instagram

The sudden demise of Satish Kaushik left his fans, family and celebs in shock. His old friend and screenwriter Rumi Jaffrey is completely shattered, he recalled Satish’s plan and revealed how he wanted to live long.

As per ETimes, Rumi stated that after he was informed about Satish's death, he rushed to his home. He stated, "My wife is very attached to Vanshika. She just clung to the child and sat quietly. We are all in a state of disbelief." He added, “Satish and I were friends for more than 30 years. Yeh ekaayak jaana bahot nainsaafi hai (his sudden departure is not fair). And it wasn't as if he wasn't taking care of his health. He was eating on time and eating right. He was going on morning walks. He wanted to live long enough to see his daughter settled in life. But God had other plans.”

He further mentioned, "Just a day before he was dancing at Javed (Akhtar)saab's Holi bash. I feel he was travelling too much. Aaj yahan kal wahan. When he told me he was going to Delhi on a friend's invitation, I cautioned him against so much travelling. He silenced me saying it was a commitment to a friend. Were we to know this would be his last journey?"

In another interview, one of the late actor’s friends revealed that he had adopted a healthy lifestyle. He stopped eating non-veg and even stopped alcohol. Satish Kaushik was a comedian, actor, screenwriter, director, and producer from India. Before he made it big in Bollywood, he worked in the theatre. Mr. India (1987), Deewana Mastana (1999), and Brick Lane (2007), all directed by Sarah Gavron, were some of Satish Kaushik's most well-known performances as a film actor. In addition to his win in 1997 for Saajan Chale Sasural, Satish Kaushik received the Filmfare Best Comedian Award in 1990 for Ram Lakhan.

Satish Kaushik's death rituals were held on March 9 in Mumbai. His funeral was attended by several famous people from Bollywood, including Arjun Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Anu Mallik, Alka Yagnik, Sanjay Kapoor, and others. In the presence of his loved ones, he was cremated.