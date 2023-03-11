Juvenile among 3 held for harassing Japanese woman during Holi in Delhi

Image Source: Twitter

Three boys, including a juvenile, have been arrested in connection with the harassment incident during Holi in Delhi. When a video of a Japanese lady being harassed by a group of boys, ostensibly on the premise of painting colours on her during Holi, went popular across social media platforms, the police reportedly began searching for those responsible.

As far as the authorities can tell, the lady was a Japanese tourist residing in the national capital's Paharganj district before she departed for Bangladesh.

Police say they have arrested three guys, including a minor, and that they have confessed to the crime. The footage is being analysed to determine the specifics, as stated by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain.

“No complaint or call relating to any kind of misbehaviour with any foreigner has been received at Paharganj police station. An email has been sent to the Japanese embassy requesting help in establishing the identity of the girl or any other details about the incident," Delhi police said.

The video, which has gone viral online, shows a group of males spreading paint over a lady who seems to be uncomfortable in their presence. Also, one of the boy is seen breaking an egg over her head.

Police have said that the youths they have apprehended would be prosecuted under the DP Act. These three people are locals from Paharganj. The police have said that any further legal action would be determined based on the grounds and in compliance with the girl's allegation.

The head of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal, said she will be notifying the Delhi Police to investigate the video and bring the culprits to justice.

Also, READ: Left-Congress MPs fact-finding delegation ‘attacked’ in Tripura, Congress slams BJP government

Very distrubing videos getting viral on social media showing sexual harassment with foreign nationals on Holi! I am issuing notice to Delhi Police to examine these videos and arrest the perpetrators! Completely shameful behaviour! — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) March 10, 2023

The National Commission on Women also tweeted about the video to bring attention to it. It requested that a FIR be filed with the Delhi Police Department.