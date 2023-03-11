Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Juvenile among 3 held for harassing Japanese woman during Holi in Delhi

When a Holi video of men harassing and groping a Japanese lady went viral, Delhi Police wrote to the Japanese embassy. Authorities arrested three boys, including a juvenile.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 11:01 AM IST

Juvenile among 3 held for harassing Japanese woman during Holi in Delhi
Image Source: Twitter

Three boys, including a juvenile, have been arrested in connection with the harassment incident during Holi in Delhi. When a video of a Japanese lady being harassed by a group of boys, ostensibly on the premise of painting colours on her during Holi, went popular across social media platforms, the police reportedly began searching for those responsible.

As far as the authorities can tell, the lady was a Japanese tourist residing in the national capital's Paharganj district before she departed for Bangladesh.

Police say they have arrested three guys, including a minor, and that they have confessed to the crime. The footage is being analysed to determine the specifics, as stated by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain.

“No complaint or call relating to any kind of misbehaviour with any foreigner has been received at Paharganj police station. An email has been sent to the Japanese embassy requesting help in establishing the identity of the girl or any other details about the incident," Delhi police said.

The video, which has gone viral online, shows a group of males spreading paint over a lady who seems to be uncomfortable in their presence. Also, one of the boy is seen breaking an egg over her head.

Police have said that the youths they have apprehended would be prosecuted under the DP Act. These three people are locals from Paharganj. The police have said that any further legal action would be determined based on the grounds and in compliance with the girl's allegation.

The head of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal, said she will be notifying the Delhi Police to investigate the video and bring the culprits to justice.

Also, READ: Left-Congress MPs fact-finding delegation ‘attacked’ in Tripura, Congress slams BJP government

The National Commission on Women also tweeted about the video to bring attention to it. It requested that a FIR be filed with the Delhi Police Department.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Republic Day 2023: Iconic buildings across India illuminated in tricolour before January 26 celebrations, see PICS
Happy Propose Day: From Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposal scenes
From Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Upcoming movie releases on OTT
Taj- Divided by Blood: Bobby Deol, Shalin Bhanot, Huma Qureshi, others attend Naseeruddin Shah-starrer screening
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 630 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 11
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.