Sameera Reddy talks about postpartum depression, says it took a toll on her marriage

Actress Sameera Reddy, who featured in multiple Hindi films such as 'Taxi No. 9211', 'Race', and 'De Dana Dan', took to her Instagram recently and penned an emotional note revealing that she suffered from postpartum depression after the birth of her first child, Hans in 2015.

Sharing that postpartum depression hit her like a brick, Sameera wrote, "I questioned myself so many times if I should have a second baby. I was a complete wreck after my firstborn. PPD hit me like a brick. I lost control of my body and my self-worth. And it took a toll on my marriage because I had no clue how to handle it."

She further added how her family helped her during the difficult phase, "I had a rock of a husband, amazing in-laws, and my family that never let my hand go thru it all and that really helped. So many women ask me how I knew I wanted another child. Honestly, everyone’s journey is different and it’s hard to pin down what makes you sure. But I will tell you that the only thing I knew is that this lil girl, my Nyra, showed me how fearless I am and I knew it was my decision and I could handle it. Because of those sleepless nights, the body changes and the adjustment to the firstborn is not easy .. but it’s not difficult either. So many factors. Financial, emotional, or just plain support that can make it the right or wrong decision."

"Women are stronger than they give themselves credit for. And our gut instinct is the most powerful voice if we just listen and believe. I trusted mine and I’m so glad I did. Whatever your voice is saying, even if it’s choosing not to be a mom or to stay single or to have more than one child. It’s your choice and no one can pressure you otherwise. Trust your instinct #woman #youarepowerful", she concluded her post giving a wonderful message to all the women.



For the unversed, Sameera married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014. The couple has two children, a boy named Hans born in 2015 and a girl named Nyra born in 2019.