Sameera Reddy shares throwback pictures of her kids with Rekha, fans praise her for her 'motherly instincts'

Sameera Reddy shared throwback pictures of her family with Rekha where the veteran actress held Sameera's son in her arms.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

Actress Sameera Reddy took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a throwback picture of the time when her family, including her husband Akshai Varde and two kids Hans and Nyra, met superstar Rekha, a few years ago. Sameera posted a series of four pictures.

One picture featured Rekha trying to calm down cranky Nyra, while she was held in the hands of her mother Sameera. A picture also showed son Hans in Rekha’s arms, fans were quick to shower their comments and praises for Rekha’s motherly instincts about the way she held Hans in her arms. 

Sameera added the caption, “When my kids met Rekha Ji (heart eyes emoji) This memory just popped up on my phone and I remember so clearly Nyra was so cranky that day, I was very hassled and it’s incredible how RekhaJi took the time to settle her and of course Hans got sweet hugs too! A memory for us to show them when they grow up. #legend #throwback #messymama #motherhood #moments.” Another picture from the post also featured Sameera’s husband entrepreneur Akshai Varde posing with Rekha. 

Fans shared their reactions in the comments section and appreciated Rekha’s motherly nature towards the kids. One fan wrote, “The way she held Hans shows how motherly she is…unhindered by her star status”. Another fan also praised Rekha’s beauty by writing, “Such great memories. Rekha is someone I have a female crush on. such dignity, charm and always drips elegance with a dash of fun and humor. Hans can boast one day that Rekha carried him!!”. 

Rekha was seen in a plain white saree with a similar white full-sleeve blouse, she topped the look with golden earrings and green sunglasses. Whereas Sameera was seen in a blue coord set with a printed blue and white shrug.

Sameera Reddy has worked in films like Race, De Dana Dan, Darna Mana Hai, Taxi Number 9211, Aakrosh, and Musafir. She quit the film industry after getting married to Akshai Varde in 2014. The couple later welcomed their son Hans in 2015 and daughter Nyra in 2019.

