Sameera Reddy recalls dealing with postpartum stress, says she ‘couldn’t feel happy after son’s birth’

Sameera Reddy has spoken about her postpartum depression struggles. Sameera hasn't appeared on the big screen in quite some time. The actress is very active on social media and frequently posts pictures of her family and children. Sameera has been outspoken about mental health and body image issues. Her open and honest posts frequently encourage followers. She is a consistent supporter of mental health awareness, as evidenced by her most recent Instagram post.

Sameera Reddy used Instagram to share a collage of two throwback photographs last night. On the first photo, she is seated in a chair, holding her infant boy in her hands, while a coconut is placed on her head as part of a ritual. Sameera is seen standing with her infant in her arms in the other photo. She captioned this collage with a meaningful note about how mental health is real even if people can't see it. She also discussed her experience with postpartum depression following the birth of her first kid.

She wrote, “Even though mental illnesses can’t be seen, they exist . Mental health awareness refers to a wide range of mental health conditions — disorders that affect your mood, thinking and behavior such as Depression, anxiety , bipolar disorder, PPD etc . For me Postpartum stress was hard and i did not act fast enough because I was unaware it existed . The pics I shared in this post was me at my lowest. I couldn’t feel happy however hard I tried after the birth of my first child . I still reflect on these moments and it only drives me harder to reach out to anyone not feeling good about themselves You are not alone . And being there for each other in tough times is so important. What can we do to help ourselves & others ? - Take care of yourself & be aware of your emotional Health. - Listen without judgement - Share your story - Create a community that supports a safe space for healthy conversations- Try Getting 8 hours of sleep per night. - Less screen time - Spend quiet time to reflect on what’s bothering you .- being mindful of what you eat - Exercising for 30-minutes.- Journal your thoughts .- Saying no to something you don’t want to do. - Decluttering your space - Learning a new skill - reach out to a friend , family or seek professional. Try holistic approach with natural therapy ( I believe homeopathy really helped me )”

In the year 2014, Sameera Reddy married Akshai Varde. Their son Hans was born in 2015, and their daughter Nyra was born in 2019.