Salman Khan reacts strongly to fans burning firecrackers inside theatres screening Tiger 3: 'This is dangerous'

Salman Khan reacts to fans burning firecrackers inside theatres screening Tiger 3.

Salman Khan’s much-awaited spy thriller Tiger 3 hit the theatres on Diwali, on November 12. The film opened to a thunderous response with fans celebrating the film’s release by dancing in theatres. However, some of the fans were also recorded burning firecrackers inside the theatres. Reacting to the same, Salman Khan has penned a message for his fans.

On Monday, Salman Khan took to his Instagram and penned a message reacting to the fans bursting firecrackers in the theatres screening Tiger 3 to celebrate the film’s release. The actor’s note read, “I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe.”

In Malegaon, Salman Khan’s fans set off rockets and burst firecrackers in the theatres screening Tiger 3 on his entry in the movie. The fireworks went on for a minute and the audience sitting in the theatre was seen running here and there, to find a safe place to escape any injury.

After the video went viral on social media, the police started an investigation and two people have been taken under custody. A case has also been registered against Mohan Theater under Section 112 in Chavani police station.

Meanwhile, talking about Tiger 3, helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and is the third film in the Tiger series and the fifth in the larger YRF Spy Universe. The film also has action-packed cameos of Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir which is being loved by the audience.

The film opened to a great response from the audience and saw Salman Khan’s career-best opening. The film collected Rs 44 crore at the box office and the performances of the actors are being well-appreciated by the audience.

