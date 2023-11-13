Salman Khan reacts strongly to fans burning firecrackers inside theatres screening Tiger 3: 'This is dangerous'

Headlines

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives savage reply to Karan Johar asking if Deepika Padukone is her competition: 'This is Alia's...'

Check out best offers on women’s stylish jackets under Rs 2,000

Meet Indian-origin man involved in Europe's biggest Tax fraud, who once worked in bank

Morne Morkel resigns as Pakistan’s bowling coach after World Cup 2023 setback

Most watched Indian web series has 4 crore views; it’s not Mirzapur, Sacred Games, The Family Man, Scam 1992, Panchayat

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives savage reply to Karan Johar asking if Deepika Padukone is her competition: 'This is Alia's...'

Check out best offers on women’s stylish jackets under Rs 2,000

Meet Indian-origin man involved in Europe's biggest Tax fraud, who once worked in bank

6 foods to cure fatty liver

Home remedies to treat dark circles at home

Bowlers with most wickets in ODIs in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Most watched Indian web series has 4 crore views; it’s not Mirzapur, Sacred Games, The Family Man, Scam 1992, Panchayat

Govinda walked out of this blockbuster at the top of his career on Salman Khan’s request, the film minted…

Salman Khan reacts strongly to fans burning firecrackers inside theatres screening Tiger 3: 'This is dangerous'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Salman Khan reacts strongly to fans burning firecrackers inside theatres screening Tiger 3: 'This is dangerous'

Salman Khan reacts to fans burning firecrackers inside theatres screening Tiger 3.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 04:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Salman Khan’s much-awaited spy thriller Tiger 3 hit the theatres on Diwali, on November 12. The film opened to a thunderous response with fans celebrating the film’s release by dancing in theatres. However, some of the fans were also recorded burning firecrackers inside the theatres. Reacting to the same, Salman Khan has penned a message for his fans.

On Monday, Salman Khan took to his Instagram and penned a message reacting to the fans bursting firecrackers in the theatres screening Tiger 3 to celebrate the film’s release. The actor’s note read, “I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe.” 

In Malegaon, Salman Khan’s fans set off rockets and burst firecrackers in the theatres screening Tiger 3 on his entry in the movie. The fireworks went on for a minute and the audience sitting in the theatre was seen running here and there, to find a safe place to escape any injury. 

After the video went viral on social media, the police started an investigation and two people have been taken under custody. A case has also been registered against Mohan Theater under Section 112 in Chavani police station.

Meanwhile, talking about Tiger 3, helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and is the third film in the Tiger series and the fifth in the larger YRF Spy Universe. The film also has action-packed cameos of Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir which is being loved by the audience. 

The film opened to a great response from the audience and saw Salman Khan’s career-best opening. The film collected Rs 44 crore at the box office and the performances of the actors are being well-appreciated by the audience.

Read Salman Khan says Rs 100 crore is 'rock bottom' for films now, calls 1000 crore new benchmark: 'Even Punjabi, Marathi...'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

1 dead, several injured in stampede at Surat railway station

'Babar Azam will make a call once...': Former PCB chief on Pakistan captaincy decision

Deepotsav: Ayodhya looks to set record with 24 lakh diyas at 51 ghats, know how you can be part of celebrations

Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer slams those who doubt her hard work, call her fake: 'Being a star doesn’t mean...'

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Deals: Get the best sleep on these branded mattresses

MORE

MOST VIEWED

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE