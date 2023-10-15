Headlines

Salman Khan instructs Munawar Faruqui to shut up during Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar: ‘Ab tak karte aaye ho...'

Salman Khan welcomes Munawar Faruqui, gives him instructions before he enters the Bigg Boss 17 house.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 06:36 PM IST

Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 17 is all set to commence from today. A new promo has been released a few hours before the show’s premiere which shows Salman welcoming Munawar Faruqui in the show. 

On Sunday, the makers of Bigg Boss 17 released a promo on Twitter showing Salman Khan welcoming one of the contestants of the show, Munawar Faruqui in the show while giving him instructions in Kawali style. Sharing the video, the makers wrote, “Bigg Boss ke ghar mein jaa rahe hai ek standup comedian. Chaliye dekhte hai Bigg Boss ke ghar mein kya hoti hai inki journey laajawaab?” 

In the video, Salman Khan can be heard instructing Munawar Faruqui to shut up during the weekends and said, “Ab tak karte aaye ho standup (Till now you have been doing standup)." When Munawar adds “waah, waah” at this point, Salman responds, "Koi waah waah nahi karega (No one will say that now)! Weekend par jab mein aau, toh karna shut up (When I will come at weekends, you will have to shut up)!” 

He added, “Kisi ki na karna pant down, aur dua karna finale mein karu as a winner aapka hand down (Don't try to act out on anyone else and hopefully I will announce you as the winner)!"

Munawar Faruqui’s entry in the Bigg Boss 17 house attracted a lot of reactions. One of the comments read, “The real winner is Munawar bhai the mastermind.” Another wrote, “Watching the season only for munawar.” Another wrote, “Salman also wants Munawar jeete yeh show.” Another comment read, “Terrific star Munawar Faruqui.” 

Ahead of the show's launch, the makers dropped a number of promos hinting at the contestants in the show. The video of a couple, where only their silhouettes were visible was released earlier. Fans guessed it to be actor Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain.

Bigg Boss 17's theme revolves around Dil, Dimag, and Dum, and will feature singles and couples as contestants. Recently the makers unveiled the beautiful and luxurious house of the season and introduced three new things, two new rooms are the therapy and archive room and the house will also have a phone room which has just two beds and contestants will be allowed to use the phone.

Read Not Salman Khan, this actor was Aditya Chopra’s first choice for Ek Tha Tiger

