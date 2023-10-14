Headlines

World Cup 2023: Why Ishan Kishan not playing in India vs Pakistan match today?

Israel-Hamas war: Tamil Nadu professor stranded in conflict zone, husband calls for help

Watch: Glenn Maxwell caught vaping e-cigarette in dressing room during Australia vs South Africa match

‘Even wars have rules…’: UN chief calls Israel's relocation ultimatum in Gaza 'extremely dangerous'

Not Salman Khan, this actor was Aditya Chopra’s first choice for Ek Tha Tiger

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Cup 2023: Why Ishan Kishan not playing in India vs Pakistan match today?

Israel-Hamas war: Tamil Nadu professor stranded in conflict zone, husband calls for help

Watch: Glenn Maxwell caught vaping e-cigarette in dressing room during Australia vs South Africa match

Indian cricketers who will play first time against Pakistan in ODI World Cup 

Pakistani actors who praised India

10 sensational individual innings by Indian batters in ODI World Cup History 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

World Cup 2023: Team India reaches Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan, world cup 2023 game

Not Salman Khan, this actor was Aditya Chopra’s first choice for Ek Tha Tiger

Kareena Kapoor reveals why women in Kapoor family didn’t work in films before Karisma Kapoor: ‘Maybe it was their…’

Amaan Ali Bangash says masses don't know people who are popular on social media| Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Salman Khan, this actor was Aditya Chopra’s first choice for Ek Tha Tiger

Salman Khan was not the first choice of Aditya Chopra for the role of Avinash Singh Rathore in Ek Tha Tiger.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 01:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Salman Khan has impressed the audience with his role as Avinash Singh Rathore in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda and is now all set to enthrall the audience once again with his movie Tiger 3. However, do you know that he was not the first choice of Aditya Chopra for the film? 

Yes, Salman Khan was recommended by the person who was Aditya Chopra’s first choice for the role in Ek Tha Tiger. After the scripting of the movie completed, YRF pitched the script to Shah Rukh Khan, he liked the idea of being in a spy film and was ready to do the film.

However, fate had different plans. The movie got delayed for some reason and Shah Rukh Khan had to do Jab Tak Hai Jaan. He had already done Don by then and was reportedly not sure about switching his genre to action films at that time. He then turned down the film and recommended Salman Khan’s name for the same. 

According to Filmi Beat, Kabir Khan once told a leading daily, “I didn't meet Shahrukh, but yes, Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) did approach him. However, the script as it is today is meant for Salman.” 

Talking about his upcoming movie Tiger 3, Salman Khan said, “Expect the unexpected from the trailer & the film and get ready for an action entertainer that will have a really intense storyline. For me, Tiger 3’s story is what hooked me instantly. I couldn’t believe what Adi and the team had come up with! This is definitely Tiger’s most dangerous mission and he has to risk his life to stand a chance."

Ek Tha Tiger starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Shorey, Gavie Chahal, Avinash Badal, and others in key roles was a blockbuster. The spy thriller was directed by Kabir Khan and collected Rs 320 crore worldwide at the box office. 

Tiger 3 on the other hand is directed by Maneesh Sharma and stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. The film will also see Shah Rukh Khan’s action-packed cameo with Salman and is scheduled to hit the theatres this Diwali, November 12.

Read Salman Khan celebrates his 35 years in films with Tiger 3, calls it 'perfect gift' for fans: 'I love action genre'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Speed, the American YouTuber cheering for India ahead of Ind vs Pak cricket clash

Shubman Gill chance of playing IND vs PAK match stands at 99%, big update from Rohit Sharma

This NIT graduate quit high-paying UK job, became actor without telling family, now set to star in Rs 400-crore film

'Chew on that buddy': Saba Azad reacts after trolls call her 'mad' for ‘weird’ dance during ramp walk

'Deeply saddened about Zainab passing away': Shadab Khan shares heartfelt note ahead of IND-PAK World Cup match

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE