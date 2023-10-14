Not Salman Khan, this actor was Aditya Chopra’s first choice for Ek Tha Tiger

Salman Khan was not the first choice of Aditya Chopra for the role of Avinash Singh Rathore in Ek Tha Tiger.

Salman Khan has impressed the audience with his role as Avinash Singh Rathore in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda and is now all set to enthrall the audience once again with his movie Tiger 3. However, do you know that he was not the first choice of Aditya Chopra for the film?

Yes, Salman Khan was recommended by the person who was Aditya Chopra’s first choice for the role in Ek Tha Tiger. After the scripting of the movie completed, YRF pitched the script to Shah Rukh Khan, he liked the idea of being in a spy film and was ready to do the film.

However, fate had different plans. The movie got delayed for some reason and Shah Rukh Khan had to do Jab Tak Hai Jaan. He had already done Don by then and was reportedly not sure about switching his genre to action films at that time. He then turned down the film and recommended Salman Khan’s name for the same.

According to Filmi Beat, Kabir Khan once told a leading daily, “I didn't meet Shahrukh, but yes, Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) did approach him. However, the script as it is today is meant for Salman.”

Talking about his upcoming movie Tiger 3, Salman Khan said, “Expect the unexpected from the trailer & the film and get ready for an action entertainer that will have a really intense storyline. For me, Tiger 3’s story is what hooked me instantly. I couldn’t believe what Adi and the team had come up with! This is definitely Tiger’s most dangerous mission and he has to risk his life to stand a chance."

Ek Tha Tiger starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Shorey, Gavie Chahal, Avinash Badal, and others in key roles was a blockbuster. The spy thriller was directed by Kabir Khan and collected Rs 320 crore worldwide at the box office.

Tiger 3 on the other hand is directed by Maneesh Sharma and stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. The film will also see Shah Rukh Khan’s action-packed cameo with Salman and is scheduled to hit the theatres this Diwali, November 12.

