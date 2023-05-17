Search icon
Shah Rukh Khan hosts US envoy at Mannat, fans say 'My Name is Khan, I am not a terrorist'

US envoy Eric Garcetti met Shah Rukh Khan at his home Mannat, poses with his manager Pooja Dadlani and Gauri Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

Credit: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Tuesday, welcomed the newly appointed US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti at his luxurious bungalow Mannat. In the photos shared by Eric, he can be seen standing next to SRK and smiling.

The photos also feature SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani and his gorgeous wife Gauri Khan. Sharing the photos, Eric wrote, “Is it time for my Bollywood debut? Had a wonderful chat with superstar @iamsrk  at his residence Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe. #AmbExploresIndia.”

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan can be seen wearing a black t-shirt, cap and pants. While Eric opted for a white shirt. Resharing the photos, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani wrote, “Life shows you so much of ups and down. #shahrukhkhan was not once but thrice detained at US airports by authorities. Of course, he had done nothing wrong but it has caused him and his fans a lot of embarrassment. Earlier top American host David Letterman had come down to Mannat and yesterday the US ambassador #ericgarcetti who is newly appointed met up with him at Mannat.”

Fans reacted to the photos, one of them wrote, “My Name is Khan, but I am not a terr____t! Please don't strip me because KJO will feel bad!”  The second one said, “That was just to promote My name is Khan movie ..” The third one said, “Lol.. it was because of similar name with terrorist filed in their system, not becuse time has changed for SRK, he is popular for almost 3 decades kuch bhi.”

The fourth one said, “He would probably still be stopped at a US airport unless travelling first class, discrimination against Muslims has not disappeared since that time and doesn’t have a thappa on his non diplomatic passport saying “hey I’m a superstar who has chilled with so and so ambassador.”

 

