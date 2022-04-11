Runway 34: Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan promise brilliant investigative drama in new trailer

The second trailer of the highly anticipated film 'Runway 34' starring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles was released in a grand launch in the nation's capital Delhi on Monday, April 11. Ajay portrays pilot Captain Vikrant Khanna who is being investigated by Amitabh's character Narayan Vedant over his handling of the flight in dangerous circumstances in this thriller set to release on April 29.

It showcases the perils of the flight that changed the course of the pilot’s life when it headed into a storm. Will he be lauded for being a winner or will be chastised for taking a risky flight path with a planeload of people, this is something only the climax of the film will tell. Of course, the trailer has enough intrigue and drama to make the audience keen to know the outcome.



The first trailer wowed people with its larger-than-life canvas and striking visuals. It also gave them a sneak peek into the face-off between the giants—Amitabh and Ajay. And, trailer 2 strikes closer home, focusing on the deeper emotions of the pilot, his co-pilot (Rakul Preet Singh), and their brush with authority. Inspired by gritty, true incidents, Devgn is set to take cine-goers on a choppy journey with passengers and crew’s lives hanging in peril. Faced with an inquiry, the pilot needs to defend his corner and honour.







Talking about this second trailer and its grand launch in Delhi, Ajay Devgn shares, “Hi everyone. Here I am again exploring my warm bond with you. Runway 34 is my third directorial and it’s extremely close to my heart. I thank you for your encouraging reactions to the first trailer. And, this second trailer is being launched here today because it has something more direct to say by way of messaging, especially about Captain Vikrant Khanna. I’m playing a grey character, who’s a rule breaker. Yet, at the same time, I am all heart and I value relationships. I’m hoping you will give this trailer and Runway 34 lots of love and appreciation.’’



READ | Amitabh Bachchan-Ajay Devgn’s hilarious Twitter exchange will leave you in splits



Initially titled 'Mayday', 'Runway 34' marks Ajay Devgn's return to direction after six years. Ajay's directorial debut was the 2008 romantic drama 'U Me Aur Hum' in which he starred with his actress wife Kajol. The 'Raid' actor then returned after eight years with his next directorial venture 'Shivaay', an action-thriller in 2016.