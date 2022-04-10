Amitabh Bachchan-Ajay Devgn’s hilarious Twitter exchange will leave you in splits

Ajay Devgn had an interesting response for Amitabh Bachchan as he shared a photo of Big B riding a bike in the Sholay.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a photo from Ajay Devgn's debut film Phool Aur Kaante on Twitter on Saturday. "Sirji inka record hi hai rules todne ka!" Big B captioned the legendary photo of Ajay making a heroic entry on two bikes. @AjayDevgn, range haathon guilty paaye gaye ho, ab kya doge iska jawaab? #Runway34”

Ajay had an interesting response for Bachchan as he shared a photo of Big B riding a bike in the Sholay where he has Dharmendra on top of his shoulders. He captioned it “Sir you were saying… “

T 4246 - Sirji inka record hi hai rules todne ka!



Range haathon guilty paaye gaye ho @AjayDevgn, ab kya doge iska jawaab?#Runway34 pic.twitter.com/tCq1XAIBMo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 9, 2022



Runway 34 is a collaboration between Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan, directed by the Golmaal star. Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh appear in the film, which follows the events of a plane crash. CarryMinati, a YouTuber, also features in the film, which will be released in theatres on April 29.

Previously Ajay told PTI, “When I want to make a film, I search for films which are not easy to mount. So it was difficult to create new visuals, as the film is set on ground and on air. But it was also exciting.”

Talking about working with Amitabh Bachchan, he said, “In this film, for Mr Bachchan’s role, if he wouldn’t have agreed, I don’t even know if I would be able to cast (any other actor). I don’t think I would be making the film.”

Runway 34, originally titled Mayday, marks Ajay Devgn's return to directing after a seven-year hiatus. In 2008, Ajay directed the love drama 'U Me Aur Hum,' in which he co-starred with his actress wife Kajol. After an eight-year hiatus, the 'Raid' actor returned to helm his action-thriller, 'Shivaay,' in 2016.