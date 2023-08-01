Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 4: Karan Johar film holds well on Monday, earns Rs 7 crore

Headlines

Seema Haider to star in Bollywood movie? Mumbai producer offers role to Pakistani woman amid spy allegations

Made in Heaven 2 trailer: Arjun, Sobhita's wedding drama returns; tackles issues like abuse, fairness obsession and more

Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan shares intense first look from Kabir Khan's film, says 'proud to be playing a real hero'

All about Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal leader in middle of communal violence in Nuh

Adhyayan Suman opens up on facing backlash for speaking against ex Kangana Ranaut: 'People apologized to me after...'

Seema Haider to star in Bollywood movie? Mumbai producer offers role to Pakistani woman amid spy allegations

Made in Heaven 2 trailer: Arjun, Sobhita's wedding drama returns; tackles issues like abuse, fairness obsession and more

Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan shares intense first look from Kabir Khan's film, says 'proud to be playing a real hero'

Lung disease: 5 superfoods to fight Bronchitis

Ahead of Dream Girl 2, 10 Bollywood actors who played women on-screen 

7 drinks to lower cholesterol at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

In Pics: World's largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Zee National Achievers' Award 2023: DMCL CEO in conversation with content creator Shubham Gaur

DNA test of the childhood of innocents in Manipur

DNA: 'Signs' found in the campus, what is the real 'history' of Gyanvapi?

Made in Heaven 2 trailer: Arjun, Sobhita's wedding drama returns; tackles issues like abuse, fairness obsession and more

Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan shares intense first look from Kabir Khan's film, says 'proud to be playing a real hero'

Adhyayan Suman opens up on facing backlash for speaking against ex Kangana Ranaut: 'People apologized to me after...'

Bollywood

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 4: Karan Johar film holds well on Monday, earns Rs 7 crore

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collections are set to cross the Rs 100-crore mark.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 01:58 PM IST

The first Monday is always crucial for any film’s long term prospects. As the euphoria of the weekend dies down, the reality of weekdays hits and most films see drastic falls in collections. The ones that do not, are deemed to have ‘passed the Monday test’. Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani seems to have done that too, despite a substantial drop in its box office collections.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earned Rs 7 crore net at the domestic market on Monday, around 62% down from its Sunday collections of Rs 18 crore. The drop is substantial but moderately good as well. If it avoid any major drops over the remaining week, the film stands to do well over the first week. Given that there are no major releases to steal its thunder this week, the Karan Johar film may just do well in the long run.

The film’s four-day collection in India now stands at Rs 52.92 crore net. What has helped Rocky Aur Rani...’s prospects are its overseas collections. The film has earned over $4 million abroad, which has taken its worldwide gross to Rs 97.50 crore in four days. It will be crossing the 100-crore mark worldwide on Tuesday and should look at crossing that mark in the domestic market too, by its second week.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s return to directing a feature film after almost seven years. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the titular couple, who come from different families and cultural backgrounds in Delhi. The story revolves around them switching their homes in order to convince themselves and their families of their love.

The film has been praised by critics for being more progressive than Johar’s previous outings and also for its breezy storytelling despite a 2-hour 50-minute runtime. The performances of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as well as the support cast, chiefly Jaya Bachchan and Tota Roy Chowdhury, have also been praised.

