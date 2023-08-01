Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 4: Karan Johar film holds well on Monday, earns Rs 7 crore

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collections are set to cross the Rs 100-crore mark.

The first Monday is always crucial for any film’s long term prospects. As the euphoria of the weekend dies down, the reality of weekdays hits and most films see drastic falls in collections. The ones that do not, are deemed to have ‘passed the Monday test’. Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani seems to have done that too, despite a substantial drop in its box office collections.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earned Rs 7 crore net at the domestic market on Monday, around 62% down from its Sunday collections of Rs 18 crore. The drop is substantial but moderately good as well. If it avoid any major drops over the remaining week, the film stands to do well over the first week. Given that there are no major releases to steal its thunder this week, the Karan Johar film may just do well in the long run.

The film’s four-day collection in India now stands at Rs 52.92 crore net. What has helped Rocky Aur Rani...’s prospects are its overseas collections. The film has earned over $4 million abroad, which has taken its worldwide gross to Rs 97.50 crore in four days. It will be crossing the 100-crore mark worldwide on Tuesday and should look at crossing that mark in the domestic market too, by its second week.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s return to directing a feature film after almost seven years. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the titular couple, who come from different families and cultural backgrounds in Delhi. The story revolves around them switching their homes in order to convince themselves and their families of their love.

The film has been praised by critics for being more progressive than Johar’s previous outings and also for its breezy storytelling despite a 2-hour 50-minute runtime. The performances of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as well as the support cast, chiefly Jaya Bachchan and Tota Roy Chowdhury, have also been praised.