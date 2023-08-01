Headlines

Shabana Azmi reveals what 'bothered' Javed Akhtar about her kiss with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Haryana: Why did communal violence erupt in Nuh? How clashes spread to Gurugram, Faridabad

Shehnaaz Gill gifts luxury Mercedes-Benz to brother Shehbaz Badesha, priced over Rs 80 lakhs

India's richest family in film is worth Rs 9000 crore, owns 3 studios; it's not Kapoors, Bachchans, Konidelas, Akkinenis

Mahindra Thar EV concept to be unveiled on August 15, may get feature seen in Rs 1 crore SUV

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: How Chandrayaan-3 will unveil the Mystery of South Pole?

Shabana Azmi reveals what 'bothered' Javed Akhtar about her kiss with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Haryana: Why did communal violence erupt in Nuh? How clashes spread to Gurugram, Faridabad

Weight loss tips: 9 low carb, high protein meals to shed extra kilos

Weight loss tips: 10 vegetables to shed extra kilos

Motivational quotes by Sonu Sood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

DNA: How Chandrayaan-3 will unveil the Mystery of South Pole?

Venkatesh Prasad Lashes Out On The Indian Team After They Got Defeated By West Indies In 2nd ODI

Jawan first song Zinda Banda out, Alia Bhatt thanks fans, First look of Ananya Panday unveiled from Dream Girl 2 & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 31

India's richest family in film is worth Rs 9000 crore, owns 3 studios; it's not Kapoors, Bachchans, Konidelas, Akkinenis

Shabana Azmi reveals what 'bothered' Javed Akhtar about her kiss with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Step inside Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's luxurious Mumbai home with wooden patio, view of Mumbai skyline, Marine Drive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shabana Azmi reveals what 'bothered' Javed Akhtar about her kiss with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Shabana Azmi reveals Javed Akhtar's reaction to her lip-lock with Dharmendra in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 09:04 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Karan Johar made a smashing comeback at the box office with his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Since the release of the film, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi’s lip-lock scene from the movie has been grabbing headlines. Now, Shabana Azmi has revealed her husband Javed Akhta’s reaction to the scene in the movie. 

In a recent interview with Zoom, Shabana Azmi revealed that her lip-lock with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani didn’t bother Javed Akhtar and said, “Oh he was not bothered. But what bothered him was my rowdy behaviour. Throughout the film, I was applauding, whistling, cheering, and shouting. He was like, ‘I don’t know this woman sitting next to me.’ I went insane with excitement.” 

The actress also talked about the lip-lock scene in the movie with Dharmendra and the public’s reaction to it and said, “I never thought it would create such a fuss! People are laughing and cheering when we do kiss. While shooting it was never an issue. It is true that I haven’t kissed much on screen before. But who wouldn’t want to kiss a man as handsome as Dharmendra?” 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks the directorial comeback of Karan Johar after 7 years. The romantic-drama stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt along with Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. The movie revolves around the love story of Rocky who belongs to a Punjabi family and Rani who belongs to a Bengali family, who switch and live with each other’s family to convince them for their marriage. 

Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18, the movie was released on July 28 and has been garnering positive reviews from both celebrities and fans who cannot stop praising the film. The movie has collected Rs 46 crore in 3 days and is running strong at the box office. 

Read Shabana Azmi to be part of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Deets inside

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi: Dengue control workers go on strike as cases rise in national capital

ISRO PSLV-C56 Mission: India launches PSLV rocket carrying seven Singaporean satellites

Pakistan: 40 killed, over 200 injured in blast during political rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Honda Elevate SUV production begins in India ahead of September launch

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE