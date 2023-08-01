Shabana Azmi reveals what 'bothered' Javed Akhtar about her kiss with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Shabana Azmi reveals Javed Akhtar's reaction to her lip-lock with Dharmendra in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Karan Johar made a smashing comeback at the box office with his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Since the release of the film, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi’s lip-lock scene from the movie has been grabbing headlines. Now, Shabana Azmi has revealed her husband Javed Akhta’s reaction to the scene in the movie.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Shabana Azmi revealed that her lip-lock with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani didn’t bother Javed Akhtar and said, “Oh he was not bothered. But what bothered him was my rowdy behaviour. Throughout the film, I was applauding, whistling, cheering, and shouting. He was like, ‘I don’t know this woman sitting next to me.’ I went insane with excitement.”

The actress also talked about the lip-lock scene in the movie with Dharmendra and the public’s reaction to it and said, “I never thought it would create such a fuss! People are laughing and cheering when we do kiss. While shooting it was never an issue. It is true that I haven’t kissed much on screen before. But who wouldn’t want to kiss a man as handsome as Dharmendra?”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks the directorial comeback of Karan Johar after 7 years. The romantic-drama stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt along with Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. The movie revolves around the love story of Rocky who belongs to a Punjabi family and Rani who belongs to a Bengali family, who switch and live with each other’s family to convince them for their marriage.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18, the movie was released on July 28 and has been garnering positive reviews from both celebrities and fans who cannot stop praising the film. The movie has collected Rs 46 crore in 3 days and is running strong at the box office.

