Ratna Pathak Shah slams actors who romance with actresses younger than their daughters, says 'it’s an embarrassment'

Ratna Pathak slammed actors who romance with actresses who are younger than their daughters.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 08:27 AM IST

Veteran Bollywood actress Ratna Pathak Shah, in her recent interview, slammed the actor for romancing actresses way younger than them. She said it's an embarrassment as actors are not ashamed to romance 'actresses who are younger than their daughters'. 

While speaking about India Today, while talking about ageism in Bollywood, she said, "When they don’t feel ashamed, then what should I say? They are not ashamed to romance actresses who are younger than their daughters, so there is nothing for me to say. I mean it’s an embarrassment."

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Ratna Pathak Shah talked about the lack of ‘real writers’ in the 80s-90s and said, “We had no real writers for a very long time. At least in the ’80s and ’90s, I just saw plain copies of Hollywood movies, being made over and over again, and passed off as original.”

She added, “Some of our ‘best-known films’ are literally frame-by-frame copies. We unfortunately spent a lot of time being happy to make the same kind of things over and over again.”

She also expressed that with the rise of OTT platforms in India, younger audiences got introduced to a diverse array of movies spanning different genres and this led to a notable transformation in the industry's creative landscape.

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, Dhak Dhak is produced by Ajit Andhare, Kevin Vaz, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and Taapsee Pannu under the banner of BLM Pictures, Outsider Flims Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The film stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi. The film revolves around Four women, who set out for a road trip to the highest motorable pass in the world on their bikes on a journey of self-discovery. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 13.

