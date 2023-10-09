Headlines

Dhak Dhak trailer: Ratna, Dia, Fatima, Sanjana bicker and back each other in extraordinary biking journey to Khardung La

Dhak Dhak has been produced by Taapsee Pannu, who seemingly has distanced herself from the film due to poor promotional strategy by the co-producers Viacom18 Studios.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

The trailer for Dhak Dhak, starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi, was released on Monday, October 9, just our days ahead of its theatrical release this Friday. The movie features four ordinary women who unite for an extraordinary journey filled with emotions, adventures, and discoveries as they set out on a bike trip from Delhi to Khardung La. 

The official YouTube video has the description, which reads, "Four ordinary women set out on an extraordinary journey to the highest motor-able road in the world. The journey helps them rediscover themselves and creates a bond for a lifetime. #DhakDhak in cinemas 13th October, 2023."

Upon hearing about Dhak Dhak, John Abraham who’s known for  his love for bikes took to his social media to laud the makers of Dhak Dhak. The actor not only shared the trailer but also penned a touching note. The Dhoom actor wrote "Motorcycling is in my heart and I believe that I can ride better than I can walk. I have always been in love with motorcycles, so much so that I tuned one of my motorcycles in a way that the sound of the piston was in sync with my heart beat. Whenever I sat on it, there was a sense of synchronization, where I felt one with my bike and our hearts were beating together. I am told that's exactly the philosophy behind the title Dhak Dhak. This is my idea of romance."

"A big shoutout to Taapsee & Pranjal for being brave enough to produce such content. A film like this is so special. It's high time that we saw a lot more women lead their own lives. I wish women would go out there and expel the notion that women can't ride. I always wanted everybody to make motorcycling a part of their lifestyle. The film is more than celebrating bikes, it's about celebrating life. So if I was a woman or if I was anybody who wanted to celebrate life, I would do it with Dhak Dhak," the biking enthusiast added.

Dhak Dhak is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya's Outsider Films, in association with BLM Pictures. Directed by Tarun Dudeja and co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja, the film will clash at the box office with three other movies named Guthlee Ladoo, Bhawan Bharose, and Darran Choo.

READ | Has Taapsee Pannu distanced herself from home production Dhak Dhak due to tiff with co-producers? Here's what we know

