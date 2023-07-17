Headlines

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh's reaction to Deepika Padukone's photo in pink outfit goes viral, fans call her 'Barbie'

Read on to know how did Ranveer Singh react to Deepika Padukone's latest photo in a pink outfit on her Instagram.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 07:00 AM IST

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most powerful couples in Bollywood. On Sunday, July 16, the actress took to her Instagram and dropped her three stunning blue, white, and pink looks promoting Adidas' athleisure collection ZNE (Zero Negative Energy). Her photos instantly went viral on social media.

Ranveer, who has shared screen space with Deepika in three Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed films namely Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015), and Padmaavat (2018), was also in awe of her actress-wife as he dropped a red hot face emoji to her photo in the pink outfit.

Netizens had mixed reactions to Singh's flirtatious comment as some of them appreciated him for admiring his wife, while others called it a 'show-off'. One of them wrote, "The most adorable husband. Always amplifies and praises her wifey", while another added, "Relax, she is next to you, why so much show-off?". Seeing Deepika in pink, many of her fans even called her "Barbie".

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Simmba actor will next be seen in Karan Johar's family drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He will be seen sharing screen space with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. Also starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, the film releases in theatres later this month on July 28. The actor hasn't made any official announcement about his next project yet.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will be seen next in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed entertainer Jawan. Starring Vijay Sethupahi as the main antagonist, the film marks the Bollywood debut of the actress Nayanthara and the filmmaker Atlee and releases in cinemas on September 7. The actress also has the pan-India film Project K with Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan and aerial actioner Fighter with Hrithik Roshan lined up for release in January 2024.

READ | Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone groove with newlyweds Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya in viral video

 

