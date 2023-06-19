Search icon
Watch: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone groove with newlyweds Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya in viral video

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kapil Sharma, and Anupam Kher were some of the other celebrities seen at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's wedding reception.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

Watch: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone groove with newlyweds Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya in viral video
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya reception/Twitter

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya hosted a grand reception after their wedding in Mumbai on Sunday night, June 18. The function was a star-studded affair with Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Kapil Sharma, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Sharughan Sinha, and the entire Deol family in attendance.

The power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, fondly called as DeepVeer by their fans, also attended the party at the Taj Lands End. While the Band Baajaa Baraat actor looked dapper in a short white sherwani and pants, the Bachna Ae Haseeno actress looked beautiful in a black anarkali suit.

Now, a video is going viral on social media in which the actors are seen dancing with the newlyweds to the remixed version of the late Rishi Kapoor's dance number Om Shanti Om, which was coincidentally the title of Deepika's debut Bollywood film opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, in which he has paired again with her Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. The film, which also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, arrives in theatres next month on July 28.

On the other hand, Deepika will be seen next in Nag Ashwin's ambitious science-fiction pan-India project Project K, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. The film is set to release in theatres on January 12 next year in multiple languages. In the same month, she will also have another release in the form of Siddharth Anand's actioner Fighter, in which she will share screen space with Hrithik Roshan for the first time.

