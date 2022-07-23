Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Mimi Chakraborty questions gender equality, says 'wonder if...'

Credit: Ranveer Singh-Mimi Chakraborty/Instagram

Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty reacted to Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot, she took to social media and shared her thoughts about it. She talked about equality and questioned netizens' reaction if Ranveer was a woman posing naked

On FRIDAY, Mimi tweeted, “Internet broke with Ranveer Singh’s s latest photoshoot and comments were (fire emojis) mostly. Just wondering if the appreciation would have been same if this were a woman. Or would you have burned her house down, taken up morchas, given her a death threat and slut shamed her.”

“We talk about equality, where is that now??!!!! You know right, it's your perspective that can change something or destroy it totally. In his case let's broaden our perspective because that body comes with a lot of sacrifice, trust me (no salt, no sugar, no carbs),” Mimi said.

Internet broke with Ranveer singh’s latest photoshoot and comments were (mostly).Just wondering if the appreciation would hav been same if she was a woman.Or would u have burned her house down,taken up morchas given her a death threat and slut shamed her.(1/1) — Mimi chakraborty (@mimichakraborty) July 21, 2022

For the unversed, on Thursday, everyone was surprised to see Ranveer Singh posing nude for a magazine. His naked photos broke the internet, social media users started reacting on them. Some called the actor hot, while others criticised him for going completely naked.

Ranveer Singh opened up about his pictures and said that it is not difficult for him to pose nude in front of people. As per Bollywood Life report, he told, “It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn fucking naked. You can see my fucking soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a shit. It’s just that they get uncomfortable,” to the paper magazine.

Read: Ranveer Singh opens up on posing nude for magazine, says ‘I can be naked….’

He further added, "I keep things light and low-brow and silly and slapstick… there should be humour and a lightness of being. And sunshine, you know? I reserve the darkness for myself. God knows I’m a dark guy, I’m really dark… yeah. See? No cheer for that. Hmm.”