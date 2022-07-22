Ranveer Singh opens up on posing nude for magazine, says ‘I can be naked….’

Credit: dietsabya/Instagram

On Thursday, everyone was surprised to see Ranveer Singh posing nude for a magazine. His naked photos broke the internet, social media users started reacting on them. Some called the actor hot, while others criticised him for going completely naked.

Ranveer Singh opened up about his pictures and said that it is not difficult for him to pose nude in front of people. As per Bollywood Life report, he told, “It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn fucking naked. You can see my fucking soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a shit. It’s just that they get uncomfortable,” to the paper magazine.

He further added, "I keep things light and low-brow and silly and slapstick… there should be humour and a lightness of being. And sunshine, you know? I reserve the darkness for myself. God knows I’m a dark guy, I’m really dark… yeah. See? No cheer for that. Hmm.”

Recently, talking about the positive word of mouth that his Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls has been getting, Ranveer said, "I personally thought that was very cool and am really glad how it landed and is being received so well by the audience. Yes, it was an experiment for me and I was unsure about whether it would work on not. To be honest the good folks at Netflix and Banijay were way more confident than me. But when we went out and we shot it and I saw the results, I was like wow, even I was thoroughly entertained by it."

The Ram-Leela actor further shared his experience of working with the 'Jungle King' Bear Grylls and added, "My first thought was how cool it would be to go off to a forest, something I had never done before. I am very grateful that it was with Bear Grylls who is the king of the jungle. He is the ultimate master of the survival game. There is so much to learn from him. It would not have been the experience, and the show would have not been anything without Bear."

On the work front, the 37-year-old actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022. Apart from that, he also has Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, which is gearing up for its release on February 11, 2022.