Ranbir Kapoor's adorable video with little boy goes viral, Alia Bhatt likes it

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has always been a nation's crush, and now he has earned more love, as his latest video with a toddler has gone viral. Even though Ranbir is not on social media, he has set the digital world on fire with this video. In the video, we can see Kapoor having a short playtime with a cute toddler Nivaan, and he also kissed him with love.

Media photographer Varinder Chawla posted the viral video with a caption that says. "Can’t wait to see #RanbirKapoor as Father… this video is the cutest clip on internet today."

Here's the video

As we mentioned earlier, the video went viral instantly, and several netizens showered love on Kapoor. Well, Ranbir's affection for kid even caught his wife Alia Bhatt's attention. She liked the video, and several netizens noticed. A user commented, "Cutest video." Another user commented, "So cute baby." One of the netizens added, "Cutest." Another netizen asserted, "Even Alia agree." Many netizen added that Ranbir will be a doting father, "Sooo cute father he would be definitely." Another one added, "Yes he will be the best father." Another one said, "Keep practicing..aap ka v tym aane wala hai."

Recently, Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan visited Dubai for the All Stars Football Cup where the three stars of their generations were often seen indulging in candid conversations. During one such candid conversation, Abhishek Bachchan who recently completed 15 years of his marriage with former Miss World, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was asked to give advice to the newlywed Ranbir Kapoor Abhishek was heard saying, "He doesn't need advice. look, he decided to get married, she decided to marry him because they are in love with in each other and that's the only thing that matters. Love each other, respect each other...that's what matters."

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen with Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. He will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.