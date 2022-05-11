'They were saying...': Kartik Aaryan on marriage advice from Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor

Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram: FanClub

Recently, Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan visited Dubai for the All Stars Football Cup where the three stars of their generations were often seen indulging in candid conversations.

During one such candid conversation, Abhishek Bachchan who recently completed 15 years of his marriage with former Miss World, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was asked to give advice to the newlywed Ranbir Kapoor Abhishek was heard saying, "He doesn't need advice. look, he decided to get married, she decided to marry him because they are in love with in each other and that's the only thing that matters. Love each other, respect each other...that's what matters."

Interrupting Abhishek, Ranbir was heard saying in the video that the two of them should be giving Kartik marriage advice.

In response, first the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star quipped, "They were saying don't marry" to which Abhishek then continued saying, "We're truly brothers in arms, we take care of our own. Now we're planning for him."

The young superstars, Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir Kapoor seem to share a great rapport as the two were seen joking around and playing football together during their recent visit to Dubai.

Ranbir and Abhishek had also hopped onto the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's ZigZag step fever as they were seen talking about it and doing the step in other videos from the event.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is all set for the release of his highly-anticipated next on May 20, while Ranbir has the audience awaiting the release of Brahmastra and Abhishek Bachchan is busy with the third instalment of Breath: Into the Shadows.