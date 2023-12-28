Headlines

Ranbir Kapoor faces complaint for 'hurting sentiments' over viral video of him chanting Jai Mata Di at Christmas party

A complaint has been filed against Ranbir Kapoor for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through a viral video from the Kapoor family Christmas party.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at the Kapoor family Christmas lunch (Image: Twitter)
Actor Ranbir Kapoor has been revelling in the success of his most recent release Animal. However, the success may be soured a bit now after a complaint has been filed against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The bone of contention is a viral video where the actor is celebrating Christmas with the extended Kapoor family and chanting Jai Mata Di.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the complainant Sanjay Tiwari filed a complaint at Mumbai's Ghatkopar police station on Wednesday. He says that the video shows the actor pouring alcohol on a cake and then chanting Jai Mata Di before cutting it. Tiwari claims that Ranbir and his family deliberately used intoxicants in their celebration of a different religious festival, and invoking a Hindu chant hurts the religious sentiments of all those following the religion. No First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the case yet.

The video in question went viral on Christmas and shows Ranbir seated on a dinner table with wife Alia Bhatt next to him and other members of the Kapoor family around. Contrary to Tiwari’s claims, the video shows someone else pouring the alcohol on the cake and then Ranbir proceeding to light it, wile chanting Jai Mata Di. Actor Karan Kapoor, Ranbir’s uncle, then proceeds to cut the cake. Many different angles of the same video are floating on the internet. The video was filmed at the Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch on Monday.

Ranbir was most recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s violent revenge drama Animal. The A-rated film faced controversies around its violent scenes and alleged misogyny around release. Yet it received positive reviews and praise from the audiences. The film, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tiptii Dimri, has been a runaway hit, earning close to Rs 900 crore worldwide.

