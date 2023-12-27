Mahesh Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Animal, hails Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'unapologetic journey'

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt heaps praise on son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Animal. Mahesh also appreciated Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'unapologetic cinematic journey'.

Ranbir Kapoor's latest film, Animal, has become his career's biggest blockbuster. Despite mixed reviews, the movie went on to collect more than Rs 800 crores at the worldwide box office. Ranbir's portrayal of his vengeful son has not only impressed fans but even his father-in-law, Mahesh Bhatt.

Here's what Mahesh Bhatt said about Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Animal

As per a statement reported in Etimes, Mahesh appreciated Kapoor's performance in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film and the director's daring approach against the mainstream approach. "Animal, a three-plus-hour cinematic rarity, boldly defies mainstream norms."

"In this unique Bollywood creature, Ranbir Kapoor’s performances don’t just add depth; it make the animal live, throb, and pulse with the primal beat of life. Together, Vanga’s audacious filmmaking and Kapoor’s vitality offer an unprecedented and unapologetic cinematic journey."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on harsh reviews Animal received

Sandeep further said that he feels targeted by the reviewers, and there is a gang of critics, who like a certain kind of cinema, and they appreciate certain filmmakers' movies only. "What I see is that there is a clear hatred towards a filmmaker than a film." Sandeep agreed that from Kabir Singh, the criticism has multiplied in Animal, and it will further increase during the release of his Prabhas-starrer Spirit, but the director is unaffected by the critics. "Fark nahi padta, kyuki lakhon logo ko pasand aa rahi hai."

Slamming the critics, Sandeep said, "How can you say that 'it's torture for 3.5 hours', such a shameful thing to say that." The director added that the harsh review has impacted little on the collections. Sandeep went on to call a few film reviewers such as Anupama, Sucharita, and Rajeev 'illiterate', "Nobody speaks about the craft, the editing, sound design, because they are literally illiterate, uneducated when it comes to films. They have no sense of how to criticise the film or review the film."

Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra in key roles. Released in cinemas on December 1, Animal collected Rs 874 crores worldwide.