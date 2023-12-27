Headlines

Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead in car amid drug use case, police suspect suicide

Meet India's first superstar, one film ran in hall for 187 weeks, worked in several blockbusters, not Rajesh Khanna

Mahesh Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Animal, hails Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'unapologetic journey'

OnePlus 12R design revealed in official image, to launch in India alongside OnePlus 12 on…

'Possible terror attack': Israel issues travel warning for its citizens in India after blast near embassy in Delhi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead in car amid drug use case, police suspect suicide

Meet India's first superstar, one film ran in hall for 187 weeks, worked in several blockbusters, not Rajesh Khanna

Mahesh Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Animal, hails Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'unapologetic journey'

Players to make Test debut for India in 2023

Cricketers who hit most sixes in 2023

8 animals with biggest claws

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Viral Video: Mahindra Thar Owner Drives SUV Through River In Manali; Challan Issued

Covid-19 JN.1 Variant Updates: India on alert, Noida, Ghaziabad record two new cases each

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead in car amid drug use case, police suspect suicide

Meet India's first superstar, one film ran in hall for 187 weeks, worked in several blockbusters, not Rajesh Khanna

Meet actress who became star after a song, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, quit acting after marriage, now..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Mahesh Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Animal, hails Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'unapologetic journey'

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt heaps praise on son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Animal. Mahesh also appreciated Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'unapologetic cinematic journey'.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 08:54 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ranbir Kapoor's latest film, Animal, has become his career's biggest blockbuster. Despite mixed reviews, the movie went on to collect more than Rs 800 crores at the worldwide box office. Ranbir's portrayal of his vengeful son has not only impressed fans but even his father-in-law, Mahesh Bhatt. 

Here's what Mahesh Bhatt said about Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Animal

As per a statement reported in Etimes, Mahesh appreciated Kapoor's performance in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film and the director's daring approach against the mainstream approach. "Animal, a three-plus-hour cinematic rarity, boldly defies mainstream norms."

"In this unique Bollywood creature, Ranbir Kapoor’s performances don’t just add depth; it make the animal live, throb, and pulse with the primal beat of life. Together, Vanga’s audacious filmmaking and Kapoor’s vitality offer an unprecedented and unapologetic cinematic journey." 

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on harsh reviews Animal received

Sandeep further said that he feels targeted by the reviewers, and there is a gang of critics, who like a certain kind of cinema, and they appreciate certain filmmakers' movies only. "What I see is that there is a clear hatred towards a filmmaker than a film." Sandeep agreed that from Kabir Singh, the criticism has multiplied in Animal, and it will further increase during the release of his Prabhas-starrer Spirit, but the director is unaffected by the critics. "Fark nahi padta, kyuki lakhon logo ko pasand aa rahi hai." 

Slamming the critics, Sandeep said, "How can you say that 'it's torture for 3.5 hours', such a shameful thing to say that." The director added that the harsh review has impacted little on the collections. Sandeep went on to call a few film reviewers such as Anupama, Sucharita, and Rajeev 'illiterate', "Nobody speaks about the craft, the editing, sound design, because they are literally illiterate, uneducated when it comes to films. They have no sense of how to criticise the film or review the film." 

Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra in key roles. Released in cinemas on December 1, Animal collected Rs 874 crores worldwide. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Donald Trump urges federal appeals court to grant him immunity in election subversion case

IMD update: Delhi-NCR in grip of cold wave, dense fog, AQI remains 'very poor' in Noida, Ghaziabad

World's oldest company from 578 AD shares secret of survival

India's highest-paid actor worked as coolie, bus conductor; was bullied for his looks, now earns Rs 210 crore per film

Meet actress who worked in only 7 films, made debut with Dev Anand, married a superstar, died after 9 years due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE