Did Ranbir Kapoor accidentally spill the beans on Animal sequel on Unstoppable? Fans say Rashmika's reaction is 'proof'

Rashmika Mandanna reacted after Ranbir Kapoor accidentally talked about Animal part 2.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 01:21 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are busy promoting their film Animal these days. Recently, they made a surprise appearance on Balakrishna’s talk show on Aha, Unstoppable. However,Ranbir Kapoor accidentally talked about Animal sequel there.

The video is now going viral on social media. On being asked if Ranbir and Rashmika will share screen space again after Animal. Ranbir Kapoor replied, “Sir, we have part 2 also for Animal.”On being asked if it is true. Rashmika interrupted and said, “do you have permission to say this? Sir, have you given him permission.”

Hearing this, “Ranbir said, I hope there is part 2.” Social media users reacted, one of them said, “Ranbir can’t keep secrets. He’s like Tom Holland lol.” The second one said, “This whole show was about Ranbir spilling secrets.” The third one said, “Ranbir gets too excited when he enjoys his company. Bro literally is dancing around while promoting. Hope he doesn’t get too Tom Holland.”

The fourth one said, “This also means Rashmika does not die in Animal. Also, there is definitely a part 2 with how Rashmika says "did you ask his permission" The fifth one said, “Someone has to die - must be Papa of Animal then!” The sixth one said, “Rk can't keep secrets.”

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, Animal is a crime drama that promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride by delving into various facets of human emotions. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. Animal releases on 1st December 2023 in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal’s film Sam Bahadur, in which he portrays Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, director Meghna Gulzar, and producer Ronnie Screwvala, on will clash with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer gangster drama Animal.

