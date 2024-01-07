Headlines

Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor says Animal succeeded despite 'a section of people having an issue' with film: 'Nothing goes beyond...'

Ranbir Kapoor says some people may have had issues with Animal, but the box office success that his latest release has received proves love for a film conquers everything.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 03:40 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor in Animal/File photo
Animal, a crime action drama, emerged as one of the highest grossing Hindi movies of 2023 despite being labelled as misogynistic and brutally violent by a section of viewers and critics. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film released on December 1 last year and has earned close to Rs 900 crore worldwide.

Speaking at the success party of Animal on Saturday night, Ranbir Kapoor expressed gratitude to the director for making him part of his vision. "I want to thank all of you for being here today to celebrate 'Animal'. It is a film that a section of people had an issue with but I feel the kind of love, success and the numbers (it has received) proves that nothing goes beyond the love for a movie. Nothing goes beyond movies," the actor said at the event.

The success bash was attended by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Animal actors Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Siddhant Karnick. The director thanked the cast and crew of Animal for contributing towards the success of the film, set against the backdrop of a troubled father-son relationship.

"Every character was very special and striking in the film and it happened because of everybody's hard work. Thank you to the producer, lyricist, musicians, and thank you everyone," said Sandeep, who had also courted controversy for his previous films Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh.

Deol, whose turn as the menacing mute gangster Abrar Haque became one of the highlights of Animal, credited the filmmaker for the film's success. "It is all so amazing. All this couldn't have happened without Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He had this vision to create this film with conviction," he said.

Dimri, who essayed the role of Rannvijay's mistress Zoya in the film, echoed Deol's sentiments. "I want to thank Sandeep sir from my heart for giving me this opportunity and believing in me," she said. Anil Kapoor called the leading lady Rashmika as the film's "lucky mascot". "Film is a director's medium. It was Sandeep's vision. Rashmika is the lucky mascot. Pushpa and now Animal, always lucky. I told you Bobby that this will change your life," he added.

Ranbir's wife actor Alia Bhatt, mother-actor Neetu Singh, father-in-law filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, actors Vivek Oberoi, Radhika Madan and filmmakers Anees Bazmee, Farah Khan also attended the event. (With inputs from PTI)

