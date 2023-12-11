Headlines

This Indian cricketer is most searched on Google in Pakistan, it's not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

SC upholds abrogation of Article 370 in J-K, here's how Pakistan media reacted

Sri Lanka experiences power outage for several hours after main transmission line fails

Ram Gopal Varma morphs his face on Ranbir Kapoor in Animal poster, takes a dig at critics, fans call him 'unpaid PR'

Dunki Drop 5: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee celebrate selfless love with O Maahi, fans laud return of 'romantic' SRK

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

SC upholds abrogation of Article 370 in J-K, here's how Pakistan media reacted

Sri Lanka experiences power outage for several hours after main transmission line fails

Ram Gopal Varma morphs his face on Ranbir Kapoor in Animal poster, takes a dig at critics, fans call him 'unpaid PR'

Batters with maximum sixes in 2023, it's not Rohit Sharma

9 commonly mispronounced brand names

Most successful Indian captains in ODIs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

Thousands of dead fish mysteriously wash up on Japan beach, revive Fukushima conspiracy!

‘Fake news peddled by Pakistan': India rejects reports of 'secret memo against Nijjar'

'I was just...': Here's what Bobby Deol said about 'performing' marital rape scene in Animal

Ram Gopal Varma morphs his face on Ranbir Kapoor in Animal poster, takes a dig at critics, fans call him 'unpaid PR'

Dunki Drop 5: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee celebrate selfless love with O Maahi, fans laud return of 'romantic' SRK

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ram Gopal Varma morphs his face on Ranbir Kapoor in Animal poster, takes a dig at critics, fans call him 'unpaid PR'

Ram Gopal Varma morphs his face on Ranbir Kapoor in Animal poster, fans call him 'unpaid PR'

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 07:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal is receiving thunderous applause from the audience. The film has broken several box office records since its release. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been praising the film since its release and now, he has shared a picture morphing his face on Ranbir Kapoor in Animal poster. 

On Monday, Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter and shared a picture of his face morphed on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal poster. Sharing the image, the filmmaker wrote, "If u dare to fuck with the ANIMAL in me, I will eat you up." In another tweet, the filmmaker also took a dig at the critics and wrote, "Now since the ANIMAL is eating up all the money of HUMANS at the box office, I wonder what the HUMANES will do to protect their VALUE(BLE)S." 

Netizens called Ram Gopal Varma an 'unpaid PR of Animal'. One of the comments read, "Animal Peak Promotions By RGV." Another wrote, "we want animal ka baap movie from you, we know you and uppi sir real." Another commented, "Rgv should play villain in animal park @imvangasandeep make it possible." talking about the morphed picture another wrote, "This animal is rare species but it talks and tweets." 

Earlier, Ram Gopal Varma also took to his Twitter and shared '5 takeaways from Animal'. The filmmaker wrote, "He wrote, “1. Indians are not the same Indians, what the earlier Indians used to think. 2. If films are believed to be an art form and reflect culture, ANIMAL has redefined culture and destroyed what was earlier called art. 3. Every Indian is now exposed to each other Indian in terms of what kind of ANIMALS are hidden in all of us. 4. The mega box office proves that all Indians now love and respect a not-to-be-loved and respected director. 5. All INDIANS now realize that all Indians have grown up.”

Meanwhile, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is a revenge drama that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor along with others in key roles. The film has collected over Rs 717 crore at the box office worldwide and still continues to roar. The film has become Ranbir's highest-grossing film ever and has broken several box office records. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Akash Anand, Mayawati's nephew and her successor to lead BSP?

Meet Rajiv Poddar, his family’s net worth is over Rs 30351 crore, he is married to Mukesh Ambani’s…

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari calls Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha a 'curse of Mother Kali'

Meet man who once begged to make ends meet, washed clothes of others, did odd jobs, now owns a company worth Rs...

Meet Indian who grew up in a village, cracked IIT, now works with NASA as…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE