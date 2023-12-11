Ram Gopal Varma morphs his face on Ranbir Kapoor in Animal poster, takes a dig at critics, fans call him 'unpaid PR'

Ram Gopal Varma morphs his face on Ranbir Kapoor in Animal poster, fans call him 'unpaid PR'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal is receiving thunderous applause from the audience. The film has broken several box office records since its release. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been praising the film since its release and now, he has shared a picture morphing his face on Ranbir Kapoor in Animal poster.

On Monday, Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter and shared a picture of his face morphed on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal poster. Sharing the image, the filmmaker wrote, "If u dare to fuck with the ANIMAL in me, I will eat you up." In another tweet, the filmmaker also took a dig at the critics and wrote, "Now since the ANIMAL is eating up all the money of HUMANS at the box office, I wonder what the HUMANES will do to protect their VALUE(BLE)S."

If u dare to fuck with the ANIMAL in me , I WILL EAT YOU UP pic.twitter.com/85XtnwhfdS — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 11, 2023

Now since the ANIMAL is eating up all the money of HUMANS at the BOX OFFICE , I wonder what the HUMANES will do to protect their VALUE(BLE)S — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 11, 2023

Netizens called Ram Gopal Varma an 'unpaid PR of Animal'. One of the comments read, "Animal Peak Promotions By RGV." Another wrote, "we want animal ka baap movie from you, we know you and uppi sir real." Another commented, "Rgv should play villain in animal park @imvangasandeep make it possible." talking about the morphed picture another wrote, "This animal is rare species but it talks and tweets."

Earlier, Ram Gopal Varma also took to his Twitter and shared '5 takeaways from Animal'. The filmmaker wrote, "He wrote, “1. Indians are not the same Indians, what the earlier Indians used to think. 2. If films are believed to be an art form and reflect culture, ANIMAL has redefined culture and destroyed what was earlier called art. 3. Every Indian is now exposed to each other Indian in terms of what kind of ANIMALS are hidden in all of us. 4. The mega box office proves that all Indians now love and respect a not-to-be-loved and respected director. 5. All INDIANS now realize that all Indians have grown up.”

Meanwhile, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is a revenge drama that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor along with others in key roles. The film has collected over Rs 717 crore at the box office worldwide and still continues to roar. The film has become Ranbir's highest-grossing film ever and has broken several box office records.