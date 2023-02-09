Search icon
Rakhi Sawant confronts Adil Durrani, asks when he will return her Rs 1.50 crore; says 'r***i ki kamaai nahi hai...'

Rakhi Sawant shot a video of Adil Durrani and made him confess that he took Rs 1.50 crores from her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

Adil Durrani-Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant has left her followers shocked as she uploaded a video in which she's asking her husband, Adil Durrani, to give back her Rs 1.50 crores. On Thursday, Rakhi uploaded a video on her Instagram, in which she is filming Adil, and her voice could be heard from behind the camera. 

As per the video shared by Rakhi, her husband confessed he has taken money from her. Sawant asked him, "When are you returning Rs 1.50 crore, that you took from me? Adil replied saying that he has invested the money, and will return 'with profit within four months'. Rakhi, however, rejected the profit and demanded her principle amount saying, "Meri mehnat ki kamaai hai, kisi r***i ki kamaai nahi. Maine apni jewar bech ke diye hai (It's my hard-earned money. I have sold my jewellery to give you money)."

Watch the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani, who was arrested by Mumbai Police on Tuesday, was sent to judicial custody by Andheri court on Wednesday. Durrani was arrested after Rakhi filed an FIR against him, alleging he mishandled her funds.

Rakhi also accused him of engaging in domestic violence. While talking to media outside Mumbai's Oshiwara police station, Rakhi said, "He (Adil) came to beat me at home in the morning, I immediately called the police. He frequently visits my home and gives threats. Even today he came to beat me at home, and I was scared. He said that you defamed me in the media." 

Rakhi also claimed that Adil had broken up with her and was living with a woman who she claimed was his girlfriend. Rakhi further stated that she is now going to opt for a divorce as he cheated on her. She said, "Now, I do not want to make any kind of compromise with Adil. I just can't live with a man who sleeps with so many girls. I wanted him to apologise and leave Tanu (the girl who Adil allegedly cheated with) and come to me. But that person is not loyal. So, I have decided that I have to get a divorce now." Rakhi and Adil got married secretly in May 2022 and disclosed it only last month. 

