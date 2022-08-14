Search icon
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala death: Scam 1992 director Hansal Mehta mourns The Big Bull's demise

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's demise has left the country shocked, and the director who narrated Harshad Mehta's life has also mourned the loss.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 03:56 PM IST

Hansal Metha- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has mourned India's billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's demise. The director shared an image of the departed soul with an apt song from Kabir Cafe's Matkar Maya ka Ahankar. The song was also adapted for his superhit series Scam 1992. 

Here's how Hansal Mehta paid his tribute to Rakesh

image

In the Hansal- directed series, actor Kavin Dave has played a character similar to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Scam 1992 was based on the rise and fall of renowned, controversial stock broker Harshad Mehta (played by Pratik Gandhi). The series went on to be a path-breaking successful show, and it gave life to memorable characters including Rakesh. 

READ: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away: How Indian business community reacted to legendary investor's demise

For the unversed, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away on Sunday morning (August 14). As per sources, the investor was brought to the Breach Candy Hospital at 6:45 am and was declared dead. He was suffering from multiple health issues including kidney ailments and had been discharged from the hospital a few weeks ago. 

People took to social media to mourn the loss of Jhunjhunwala. “An inspiration to millions of stock market traders and investors, Sark Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has left us. He will be remembered and lived in our hearts forever. Rest in Peace sir," wrote a Twitter user. Other noted personalities like PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Gautam Adani have mourned the demise. 

Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away at the age of 62
