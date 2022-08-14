Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away: How Indian business community reacted to legendary investor's demise

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala | Photo: PTI

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away on Sunday morning (August 14). As per sources, the investor was brought to the Breach Candy Hospital at 6:45 am and was declared dead. He was suffering from multiple health issues including kidney ailments and had been discharged from the hospital a few weeks ago.

People took to social media to mourn the loss of Jhunjhunwala. “An inspiration to millions of stock market traders and investors, Sark Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has left us. He will be remembered and lived in our hearts forever. Rest in Peace sir," wrote a Twitter user.

Here are a few tweets:

Extremely saddened by the untimely passing away of the most legendary investor that India has had. Shri Jhunjhunwala inspired an entire generation to believe in our equity markets with his brilliant views. We will miss him. India will miss him but we will never forget him. RIP pic.twitter.com/XrOBM3t0nG — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) August 14, 2022

His confidence and belief in India Inc. has contributed immensely to its growth. Not just one Street, but many across the Nation will miss you, forever! Rest in Peace #RakeshJhunjhunwala Om Shanti August 14, 2022

Anguished to learn about the passing away of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji. His vast experience and understanding of the stock market have inspired countless investors. He will always be remembered for his bullish outlook. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti Shanti. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2022

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/DR2uIiiUb7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022

