Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

R Madhavan's son Vedaant wins 5 gold medals for India at Malaysia championship, proud papa shares winner's photos

R Madhavan celebrated his son's glorious victory by posting Vedaant's latest achievements on his Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 08:31 PM IST

R Madhavan's son Vedaant wins 5 gold medals for India at Malaysia championship, proud papa shares winner's photos
R Madhavan- Vedaant

Actor R Madhavan who has contributed beautifully to Indian cinema throughout his career shared an update which made everyone proud. The exciting part is that the news was not about the actor but related to his son, swimming champion Vedaant Madhavan, who this weekend won 5 gold medals at the Malaysian Invitational age group championship 2023.

Vedaant is on his way to becoming a global sensation because of his iconic record list in the domain of swimming. Adding to the records, he won 5 gold medals (50m, 100m, 200m, 400m and 1500m), which seals the fact that he is closer to domination on a global level. R Madhavan who loves to share the moments of pride from Vedaant`s life took to his Instagram on Sunday to post an exceptional record by the kid.

The 3 Idiots actor thanked god`s grace for this moment. He wrote, "With Gods grace and all your good wishes Vedaant gets 5 golds for India ( 50m, 100m, 200m, 400m and 1500m) with 2 PB`s at the Malaysian invitational age group championships, 2023 held this weekend in Kuala Lumpur. Elated and very grateful".

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Earlier, Vedaant earlier won three gold medals (boys 100m, 200m and 1500m) and two silver (boys 400m and 800m) for Maharashtra at the Khelo India Youth Games 2022.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Kala Chashma to Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Bollywood songs that celebrated black colour
Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: Actress celebrates her 45th birthday with media, see pics
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
Inside photos of Kapil Sharma's luxurious home in Mumbai and Punjab: Swimming pool, garden balcony, gazebo
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid-19: India reports 10,093 new cases in 24 hours, active caseload increased to 57,542
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.