Pushpa 2: This Bollywood star will make his debut in South with Allu Arjun's awaited sequel: Report

The makers have roped in a Bollywood star for Allu Arjun's Pushpa Part Two: The Rule and the anticipation of the film has gone a notch higher with the new addition.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 09:24 PM IST

Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 poster

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is among the most-awaited films. The first-look poster and the teaser have already impressed the fans, and now the excitement has now gone a notch higher. As per the media reports, a Bollywood actor has joined the cast of Pushpa, and he will share the screen with Allu Arjun in a special sequence. 

As per the information provided by several media reports, Ranveer Singh will make a cameo appearance in Pushpa 2. Reportedly, Singh will play the role of a police officer, and he will make a smashing entry in the film, introducing Pushpa on screen. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. If the news comes out true, then it will be the grand debut of Ranveer in the South. 

Pushpa The Rule: Part 2, the sequel to Pushpa The Rise: Part 1 starring Allu Arjun in the titular role, is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema. The Telugu superstar released his character's first look poster on Friday, April 7, a day ahead of his birthday on Saturday when he turns 41.

In the first look, Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj is seen wearing a saree with jewellery and a garland of lemons around him. Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, "#Pushpa2TheRule Begins!!!". The production house Mythri Movie Makers also shared the poster with the caption, "Happy Birthday to Icon Star @alluarjun If his RISE was imperious, his RULE will be epic."

Allu's fans are simply in awe of Pushpa Raj's first look. While one of them wrote, "No other top star could dare to release a transgender-like 1st look for a highly anticipated movie but @alluarjun did it with style & confidence. History in the making", while another tweeted, "Taking Indian cinema to the next level - Allu Arjun The Icon Star."

For the unversed, Pushpa The Rise: Part 1 was the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2021 earning more than Rs 350 crore at the box office worldwide. Originally made in Telugu, the action drama was also dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages and was a pan-India blockbuster.

