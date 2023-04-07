Pushpa The Rule: Allu Arjun looks unrecognisable in first look poster of sequel, fans say 'history in the making'

Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2/Twitter

Pushpa The Rule: Part 2, the sequel to Pushpa The Rise: Part 1 starring Allu Arjun in the titular role, is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema. The Telugu superstar released his character's first look poster on Friday, April 7, a day ahead of his birthday on Saturday when he turns 41.

In the first look, Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj is seen wearing a saree with jewellery and a garland of lemons around him. Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, "#Pushpa2TheRule Begins!!!". The production house Mythri Movie Makers also shared the poster with the caption, "Happy Birthday to Icon Star @alluarjun If his RISE was imperious, his RULE will be epic."



Allu's fans are simply in awe of Pushpa Raj's first look. While one of them wrote, "No other top star could dare to release a transgender-like 1st look for a highly anticipated movie but @alluarjun did it with style & confidence. History in the making", while another tweeted, "Taking Indian cinema to the next level - Allu Arjun The Icon Star."

The release date of the Pushpa sequel hasn't been announced yet. Directed by Sukumar, apart from Allu Arjun, the upcoming movie stars Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Suneel, and Ajay Ghosh in pivotal roles. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad who made chartbuster songs such as Srivalli, Oo Antava, and Saami Saami in the prequel.

For the unversed, Pushpa The Rise: Part 1 was the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2021 earning more than Rs 350 crore at the box office worldwide. Originally made in Telugu, the action drama was also dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages and was a pan-India blockbuster.

