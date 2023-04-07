Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Pushpa The Rule: Allu Arjun looks unrecognisable in first look poster of sequel, fans say 'history in the making'

Allu Arjun dons a saree with jewellery and a garland of lemons in the first look poster of Pushpa 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 07:35 PM IST

Pushpa The Rule: Allu Arjun looks unrecognisable in first look poster of sequel, fans say 'history in the making'
Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2/Twitter

Pushpa The Rule: Part 2, the sequel to Pushpa The Rise: Part 1 starring Allu Arjun in the titular role, is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema. The Telugu superstar released his character's first look poster on Friday, April 7, a day ahead of his birthday on Saturday when he turns 41.

In the first look, Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj is seen wearing a saree with jewellery and a garland of lemons around him. Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, "#Pushpa2TheRule Begins!!!". The production house Mythri Movie Makers also shared the poster with the caption, "Happy Birthday to Icon Star @alluarjun If his RISE was imperious, his RULE will be epic."

Allu's fans are simply in awe of Pushpa Raj's first look. While one of them wrote, "No other top star could dare to release a transgender-like 1st look for a highly anticipated movie but @alluarjun did it with style & confidence. History in the making", while another tweeted, "Taking Indian cinema to the next level - Allu Arjun The Icon Star."

The release date of the Pushpa sequel hasn't been announced yet. Directed by Sukumar, apart from Allu Arjun, the upcoming movie stars Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Suneel, and Ajay Ghosh in pivotal roles. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad who made chartbuster songs such as Srivalli, Oo Antava, and Saami Saami in the prequel.

For the unversed, Pushpa The Rise: Part 1 was the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2021 earning more than Rs 350 crore at the box office worldwide. Originally made in Telugu, the action drama was also dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages and was a pan-India blockbuster.

READ | Pushpa 2 The Rule first look: Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj is back in a more fierce avatar, sequel looks bigger than ever

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Rolls-Royce Cullinan to BMW Z4: 5 luxurious cars that Ajay Devgn owns
New Parliament Building: Inside photos surface as PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla go for surprise visit
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
Step inside Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s sea-facing, luxurious residence Gulita, one of the most expensive homes in India
Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Black 'cleavage' suit, peacock shirt; fashion statements made by Shalin Bhanot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM doesn't understand the importance of education: Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in open letter
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.