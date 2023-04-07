Pushpa 2 The Rule first look: Allu Arjun's Pushparaj is back in a more fierce avatar, sequel looks bigger than ever

Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: The Rule

The makers of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule shared a glimpse of the film on Friday evening, hours before the star’s 40th birthday. The film, sequel to 2021’s biggest Indian blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, is one of the most heavily-anticipated Indian films of the year. The concept video glimpse shows how Pushpa has transformed since the events of the first film and sets the stage for more grand action.

Mythri Movie Makers, the film’s production house, shared the glimpse video on their YouTube channel on Friday evening at 4:05 pm. The video opens with a news bulletin revealing that Pushpa has escaped the Tirupati Jail but not before getting shot at and injured in the process. We see the police deploying a special unit in the Seshachalam forests to hunt for the fugitive Pushpa. As the cops find a bloodied shirt of his with eight bullet holes, rumours begin to spread that Pushpa has been killed by the police.

This leads to rioting by Pushpa followers in several areas around Tirupati. His followers say that he may have earned his money the wrong way but Pushpa used that money for the good. We hear testimonies from his supporters on how he helped them in times of their need with monetary assistance for weddings, surgeries, and getting houses made. The riots continue for a month but just then a news channels discovers footage of Pushpa, walking in the forest.

In the video, Pushpa does his famous ‘thaggede la’ gesture before the scene cuts to Pushparaj, in his familiar pink shirt, sitting on a chair with a number of goons surrounding him, waiting for his order.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The film has music by Devi Sri Prasad and is expected to be released later this year. The first instalment of the franchise was a pan-India hit, earning Rs 361 crore and making Pushpa an iconic character across the country.