Priyanka Chopra's photo dump includes her newborn baby's room with teddies and Krishna idol, see VIRAL pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently welcomed a baby with her husband Nick Jonas, treated her fans to a series of photos on Instagram, documenting glimpses of her busy life. The first photo showed the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor in a pensive mood, sporting a T-shirt which had 'ISRO' written on it.

Her husband, singer, and actor Nick Jonas too featured in the photo dump. She also shared a selfie, sporting a yellow shirt, which gave beachy vibes. While another picture showed a bunch of teddy bears, what caught the attention of everyone was an idol of Lord Krishna, which showed him eating butter from a pot. Priyanka finished the photo series with a picture of her dogs, Diana and Panda.

Welcoming their baby in January, Priyanka and Nick had released a joint statement on their Instagram handles that read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much". While the couple themselves have not revealed the gender of their baby, several international websites have reported that it's a baby girl.

Priyanka's cousin Meera Chopra, who has also acted in films such as 'Section 375' and '1920 London' had also shared in a recent interview that she has become an aunt of the baby girl. Talking to IndiaToday.in, she had said, "I am very happy for this new chapter in her life, she is going to be a super mom to her baby girl."



READ | Fact Check: First pics of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' baby leaked online?

The 'Fashion' actor was last seen in the sci-fi action film, 'The Matrix Resurrections' and recently wrapped up filming for the thriller series, 'Citadel'. She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' in her kitty that features her alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

(With inputs from ANI)