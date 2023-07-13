Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth, Nick Jonas' mom dance at their 'shared' birthday party; actress reacts

Priyanka Chopra’s brother and mother-in-law celebrated their birthday together; Priyanka shared a celebration video

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra and Nick Jonas’s mother Denise Jonas share the same birthday. The two celebrated the day together this year even though Priyanka was not there. Nick Jonas hosted a birthday party for Siddharth and mom Denise, on 12 July. Videos from the party have gone viral, showing the two birthday 'babies' sharing an energetic dance together.

Priyanka posted separate birthday posts for both of them to wish them on their day and later she also shared a celebration video of them where they can be seen dancing and enjoying together. Sharing the video of Siddharth and Denise, Priyanka wrote on Instagram Stories, “And that's how it's done. Thank you @nickjonas for always making every celebration so incredible. Miss you all.” The video showed both of them dancing together and performing some salsa steps.

Priyanka wished her mother-in-law posting a cool summer photo of her and she wrote, “Happiest birthday @mamadjonas. We love you and celebrate you every day!”. And she posted an adorable photo of Siddharth where he is seen holding his niece Malti Marie in his lap. Priyanka captioned the picture with, “Happiest birthday Sid @siddharthchopra89. Seeing you go from my little brother to Mamu is incredible. Love you, Gooch.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot On December 1, 2018, in a Christian wedding ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The couple also shared pictures from their Hindu wedding that took place on December 2. Priyanka and Nick welcomed their baby girl Malti Marie on January 15, 2023, through surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in the first season of Prime Video's sci-fi action series Citadel. She is currently shooting for her upcoming Hollywood film, Heads of State, which also stars John Cena, Idris Elba, and Stephen Root, in London.